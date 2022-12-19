Laura Chesters





1. Artist Christmas card

Lawrence Josset (1910-95) began his career as a banknote engraver before starting his 60 year freelance career, primarily as a professional engraver using mezzotint. His skill and attention to detail marked him as one of the finest intaglio artists of the 20th century (according to the British Council). One of his most important works was the engraved mezzotint plate of the Annigoni portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

He also made original etchings and engravings for himself, especially for his Christmas cards. Some of these cards are available from prints dealer Elizabeth Harvey-Lee. Among them is this Horses, Stable and Star original etching with aquatint priced at £50.

2. Adoration of the Magi and Angels watercolour

This watercolour of the Adoration of the Magi and Angels is a study for the large triptych reredos in All Saints Church, Earsham, Norfolk by artist Reginald Francis Hallward (1858-1948).

Hallward worked as a stained glass designer, poet, painter and book designer and for a time worked with the glassmaker Christopher Whall completing a number of stained glass windows and painted tempera murals for several churches. This watercolour is offered by dealer Sarah Colegrave with a price of £380.

3. Warhol advent calendar

Those willing to wait until the new year will be rewarded for something Christmassy to save for the following festive period. This 'Weihnachtskalender' (advent calendar) by artist Andy Warhol for the Rosenthal Studio-Line comprises 24 cuboid pots each decorated with part of a nativity scene to one side (pictured above, top).

On the reverse is the date within a wreath in a fitted plywood case. The artwork is estimated at £600-800 at Sworders on January 17.

4. Christmas plates

If you are willing to wait until after Christmas to secure some festive plates to save for next year then check out these two Royal Crown Derby limited edition Christmas examples (dated 1991 and 1992). They are boxed with certificates and estimated at £70-100 at Toovey’s on January 12.

5. Nativity scene

This group of 10 limited edition Royal Doulton Nativity figures from the A Christmas Story series will be offered on December 30-31 at Claydon Auctioneers with an estimate of £40-60.

