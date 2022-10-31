Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Aberdeen slipware bowl

A timed online sale of Scottish pottery held by Huntly Auctions in Keith, Moray, includes this 17in (42cm) diameter Seaton Ware, Aberdeen slipware bowl (above) incised to a Mrs Taylor and dated March 1888. It is expected to bring £300-400 when bidding closes on November 6.

2. Silver ibex model

This late 19th German silver model of an ibex with Hanau marks is also struck with import marks for Berthold Muller and English hallmarks for Chester 1899.

It is on offer at Claydon Auctioneers in Buckinghamshire on October 30-31.

The 9¼in high x 7in long (23.5 x 18cm) item is estimated at £400-600.

3. Art Deco brooch

This rare Art Deco gem-set and diamond bar brooch by Gillot & Co, New York, has a guide of £15,000-20,000 at the Woolley & Wallis Fine Jewellery in Salisbury on November 2-3.

Trained in his native France, Paul Gillot (c.1877-1949) was a driving force in American jewellery at the start of the 20th century. He worked first with Marcus & Co for 12 years then – following service in the First World War – resumed trading in 1916 under his own name.

Earning the nickname ‘the King of Diamonds’, he was described as having designed ‘the major portion of Sarah Bernhardt’s jewellery’ by the Yonkers Statesman newspaper in 1927.

This brooch made in the Egyptian revival taste is set with a well-matched selection of step-cut sapphires, rubies, emeralds and diamonds.

4. Voyage of Discovery microscope

A microscope used by Joseph Banks (1743-1820) on Captain Cook’s first Voyage of Discovery (1768-71) is going under the hammer estimated at £30,000-50,000 on November 1.

On offer at Charles Miller’s auction in London, the Ellis-type Aquatic microscope by Peter Dolland, c.1768, is one of four used by Banks and is engraved Joseph Banks / H.M.B. Endeavour.

When Banks was offered the chance to accompany Captain Cook, he set about acquiring one of the finest collections of naturalists’ instruments and accessories he could – including this one designed by John Ellis.

Before the voyage, Ellis advised Banks on what equipment he should take aboard the Endeavour and his suggestions included his ‘modified’ aquatic microscope, which Banks purchased for the considerable sum of £2-12-6 so he could carry out marine biology observations as well as use it as a dissecting microscope for entomology and botany.

The Endeavour circumnavigated the globe, visiting South America, Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia and Java.