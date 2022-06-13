Roland Arkell





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Van Cleef & Arpels brooch

The Jewellery & Watches sale at Roseberys London on June 15 includes this citrine, sapphire and ruby brooch (pictured above) by Van Cleef & Arpels c.1940.

Estimate £5000-8000.

2. Marble sculpture

The Fine Art Sale at Fonsie Mealy in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on June 14-16 includes this Victorian white marble of a recumbent infant on a cushion, 20in (51cm) long signed by the Italian sculptor Pietro Franchi (1817-78).

Estimate €1500-2500.

3. Arts and Crafts vase

The Arts and Crafts sale at Woolley & Wallis on June 15 features this 10in (25cm) Christopher Dresser Linthorpe vase designed with Aztec-style roundels and geometric bands.

Estimate £500-1000.

4. Needle case

The timed online sale of sewing antiques and Tunbridgeware at Bleasdales in Warwickshire that closes on June 15 includes, estimated at £300-500, this Palais Royal mother of pearl needle case in the form of a young man wearing a peaked cap and tailcoat.

It is one of many items in the sale from the collection of the late Sue Read.

View and bid for this needle case via thesaleroom.com.

5. Garden picture

This Charles Oppenheimer (1876- 1961) oil on canvas In the Evening Light is a view of the artist’s house at 14 High Street, Kirkcudbright, where he lived between 1908-31.

He rented the house from fellow artist EA Hornel, who lived next door in Broughton House, and his neighbours included Jessie M King and her husband, EA Taylor, and the crime writer Dorothy L Sayers. Oppenheimer painted several similar views of his home. One now hangs in Oldham Art Gallery and another in Broughton House itself.

This example forms part of the sale of Scottish Paintings & Sculpture at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on June 16 where it is estimated at £15,000-20,000.

6. Relief carvings

Sworders’ Fine Interiors sale on June 14-15 includes 90 lots from Bixley Manor, near Norwich, the home of businessman Sir Timothy James Alan Colman (1929-2021) and his wife Lady Mary Colman (née Bowes-Lyon), niece of the Queen Mother.

The great-grandson of Jeremiah James Colman (1830-98), the man who turned Colman’s Mustard into an international brand, he became a director of Eastern Counties Newspapers – a company his ancestor Jeremiah Colman (1777-1851) had co-founded in 1844 – and was chairman of the group from 1969-96.

The sale includes these two works by James W Minns (c.1828-1904), the Norfolk sculptor and woodcarver credited with designing the original bull’s-head emblem that is still used by Colman’s Mustard today. He was also engaged to complete the Jacobean-style staircase, panelling and chimneypieces at Carrow House, Norwich (the Colman family home until the 1880s, when it became offices for the mustard works).

A framed relief carving of a robin perched on a cherry branch, signed and dated JW Minns Norwich, 1888 is offered with another similar unsigned example with a guide of £400-600.