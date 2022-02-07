Roland Arkell





1. Newcastle f iremark

A small collection of firemarks is offered by Special Auction Services in Newbury on February 8-9.

This lead mark for the Newcastle upon Tyne Fire Office has the policy number 1523 and is inscribed recto Taken off 30 Newgate Street, Morpeth 1947. Formerly in the Nugent Linaker collection sold at Phillips in 1986, it is guided at £250-300.

2. 1950s bomber's steering wheel

This steering wheel is from a 1950s Boeing B-50 Superfortress bomber. A post- Second World War revision of the B-29, it was the last piston-engine bomber built by Boeing for the United States Air Force.

The wheel was saved by a firefighter from the wreck of a B-50 which crashed just outside Dunton Patch near Fakenham in Norfolk in 1947.

It comes with pictures of the wreckage and is estimated at £1500-2500 at James & Son, Fakenham, on February 9.

3. Table-top celestial globes

The auction at Lodge & Thomas’ Truro saleroom on February 10-11 includes two early 19th century table-top celestial globes from a private Cornish collection.

One is guided at £1000-1500 and the other, of similar design by John & William Cary, is estimated at £800-1200.

4. Sampler

Among a good selection of textiles in Tennants’ Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale on February 12 in Leyburn is this 19th century sampler.

Dated November 28, 1815, and worked by Mary White, it is decorated with a verse and a host of naturalistic plants, squirrels and birds. Estimate £250-350.

Also on offer is a band-type sampler, worked by Susan Seex when she was nine, which is dated March 2, 1774. Decorated with bands of flowers and leaves, and two black dogs, it is estimated at £600-800.

5. Shakespeare range chair

The Contents of a Private House sale offered by Thimbleby & Shorland of Reading includes this Shakespeare range chair by Stewart Linford, with a guide price of £800-1200.

The English oak metamorphic library chair has a marquetry and carved panel back, and folds out to a set of four-tread library steps, each with inscription. This chair is number 52 of a limited edition of 150.

The timed online sale closes on February 13.