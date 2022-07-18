img_20-6.jpg

Articulated silver pin cushion in the form of a bear marked for Pithey & Co, London 1908 – estimate £600-800 at Whittons.

1. Silver bear pin cushion 

This articulated silver pin cushion (above) in the form of a bear marked for Pithey & Co, London 1908, has a guide of £600-800 at Whittons in Honiton, Devon, on July 20.

2. Thomas Hardy picture

img_20-2.jpg

Thomas Hardy by portrait painter John Frederick Harrison Dutton, oil dated 1890 – estimate £5000-7000 at Roseberys London.

The portrait painter John Frederick Harrison Dutton is best known for his depictions of society figures in 19th-century Britain.

His sitter here, however, is the author Thomas Hardy, one of the most significant literary forces of the day. Dated 1890, the oil shows him seated half-length, turned to the right.

At the sale of Old Master & 19th century Pictures at Roseberys London on July 19, it is estimated at £5000-7000.

3. Diamond brooch

img_20-7.jpg

A 19th century enamel and diamond set mourning brooch – estimate £400-600 at Special Auction Services.

This 19th century enamel and diamond set mourning brooch decorated with a diamond encrusted bird seated on a fence and a bar set with clover leaves has a guide of £400-600 at Special Auction Services in Newbury on July 21.

4. Garden statue

img_20-3.jpg

Late 19th or early 20th century lead garden figure – estimate £200-300 at Clarke & Simpson.

A timed online sale of Domestic & Rural Bygones at Clarke and Simpson in Woodbridge, Suffolk, that ends on July 21 includes this late 19th or early 20th century lead garden figure. Depicting a boy in medieval dress playing a lute, it stands 3ft 1in (93cm) high and is estimated at £200-300.

5. Hungarian silver tankard

img_20-4.jpg

A 17th century Hungarian silver tankard – estimate £4000-6000 at Dawsons.

This 17th century Hungarian silver tankard was consigned to Dawsons’ London office for sale in the firm’s Jewellery, Silver & Watches sale in Maidenhead on July 21 with an estimate of £4000-6000.

In addition to the repousée and chased decoration depicting winged putti, mythical birds and male and female warrior figures it carries an inscription reading Toldalagy. Mihaly Mihalcz Ersebet Ano. 1623.

