Roland Arkell





1. Silver bear pin cushion

This articulated silver pin cushion (above) in the form of a bear marked for Pithey & Co, London 1908, has a guide of £600-800 at Whittons in Honiton, Devon, on July 20.

2. Thomas Hardy picture

The portrait painter John Frederick Harrison Dutton is best known for his depictions of society figures in 19th-century Britain.

His sitter here, however, is the author Thomas Hardy, one of the most significant literary forces of the day. Dated 1890, the oil shows him seated half-length, turned to the right.

At the sale of Old Master & 19th century Pictures at Roseberys London on July 19, it is estimated at £5000-7000.

3. Diamond brooch

This 19th century enamel and diamond set mourning brooch decorated with a diamond encrusted bird seated on a fence and a bar set with clover leaves has a guide of £400-600 at Special Auction Services in Newbury on July 21.

4. Garden statue

A timed online sale of Domestic & Rural Bygones at Clarke and Simpson in Woodbridge, Suffolk, that ends on July 21 includes this late 19th or early 20th century lead garden figure. Depicting a boy in medieval dress playing a lute, it stands 3ft 1in (93cm) high and is estimated at £200-300.

5. Hungarian silver tankard

This 17th century Hungarian silver tankard was consigned to Dawsons’ London office for sale in the firm’s Jewellery, Silver & Watches sale in Maidenhead on July 21 with an estimate of £4000-6000.

In addition to the repousée and chased decoration depicting winged putti, mythical birds and male and female warrior figures it carries an inscription reading Toldalagy. Mihaly Mihalcz Ersebet Ano. 1623.