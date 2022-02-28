Roland Arkell





1. Victorian presentation vase

This Victorian Royal Warwick presentation vase and horseracing trophy (pictured above), known colloquially as ‘Her Majesty’s vase’, has been rediscovered and will be offered at Chiswick Auctions. This cast of the Warwick vase by John Samuel Hunt, London 1845, was given by Queen Victoria to Sir John Barker-Mill, 1st Baronet (1803-60), owner of Giantess, the winner of Her Majesty’s Vase at Plymouth, Devonport and Cornwall Races in 1845.

Estimated at £20,000-30,000, it has come by descent and retains its ebonised wooden plinth applied with two rectangular plaques, one finely engraved with the Royal Coat of Arms, the other a presentation inscription. It weighs 138oz.

It will be offered at Chiswick’s silver sale which has been rescheduled from the advertised date of February 25 to March 3.

View Her Majesty’s vase via thesaleroom.com.

2. English phonograph

A fine collection of ‘mechanical music’ and records formed by the late Russell Malcolm Barnes includes the Axton Grand – an English phonograph patented in 1903.

Archival evidence references these machines at demonstrations in 1904 but it seems only a handful were produced before the company was wound up 1906. Possibly the first that has appeared at auction, it is expected to bring £3000-5000 at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet on March 1.

Malcolm Barnes, who worked in intelligence gathering at Bletchley Park and GCHQ, was a prolific collector of early jazz, blues, opera and music hall recordings and the mechanical devices on which to play them. The collection will be offered in 71 lots.

View this phonograph via thesaleroom.com.

3. Regency chiffonier

On March 1, John Nicholson’s in Fernhurst will sell the collection of Derrick Trewethey (1922-2021).

The grandson of the founder of Trethewey and Sons Auctioneers in Plymouth, he became a chartered engineer after the war, working at the National Physical Laboratory in Teddington and later at the Admiralty Underwater Weapons Establishment at Portland. He subsequently moved to London in 1966 to work as a mining machinery consultant in the Department of Trade and Industry.

Trewethey and his wife Christine built up a fine collection of furniture and works of art during retirement. This Regency rosewood brass-inlaid chiffonier in the manner of John McLean is estimated at £3000-5000.

View this chiffonier via thesaleroom.com.

4. Automaton table clock

Mechanical clocks were an important commodity with regards to maintaining healthy trade relations between London and the Chinese court. However, such was the Qing emperors’ interest in clockmaking that the imperial workshops were expanded to begin production in China.

Although very much in the European style, this 16in (40cm) gilt brass miniature table clock with a rocking figure automaton was probably made at the Guangzhuo workshops in the early to mid 19th century.

At Dreweatts’ clocks sale in Newbury on March 2 it is expected to bring £3000-5000.

View this table clock via thesaleroom.com.

5. Jules Breton picture

The sale of Old Masters, British & European Paintings sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on March 1-2 includes, estimated at £25,000-35,000, this Jules Breton (1827-1906) oil on canvas titled Two Harvesters.

Last at auction in 1986 at Sotheby’s, it was bought by the parents of the vendor from Pyms Gallery, London.

View this Jules Breton picture via thesaleroom.com.