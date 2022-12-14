Laura Chesters





TEFAF

TEFAF has hired a new boss. Bart Drenth (pictured top) joins as global managing director overseeing TEFAF Maastricht and TEFAF New York. He has served as an interim director since February following managing director Charlotte van Leerdam taking medical leave. Drenth, who previously worked as a management consultant with a number of cultural institutions, will work with Hidde van Seggelen, president of TEFAF’s executive board. TEFAF has had four leaders in three years.

Catherine Southon Auctioneers

Victoria Clay, previously at Olympia Auctions, has joined Catherine Southon Auctioneers as a junior cataloguer and valuer primarily concentrating on pictures and jewellery.

Chiswick Auctions

Chiswick Auctions has appointed Paul Fox as its new head of department for wine, whisky and spirits.

Fox was previously a general valuer heading the monthly Interiors, Homes & Antiques sales at the west London firm. He had already completed a Wine & Spirit Education Trust qualification and has now decided to focus on his interest.

Kinghams

Cotswold auctioneers, Kinghams have appointed Carol Jones as their Regional Manager. Carol who previously worked for Hansons, joins Kinghams to oversee implementation and development of their regional valuation days, one-off events and client relations.

Mullock's Auctions

Mullock's has relocated its saleroom closer to Telford. The sporting memorabilia and collectables specialist has moved from near Church Stretton to Halesfield, south of Telford, also in Shropshire. It will continue to operate its auctions online and offers viewings by appointment at the new premises.

Owner Ben Jones took over in 2020 from John Mullock who founded the auction house in 1996. Read more about Mullock's in ATG issue No: 2572.

Mitchells

Auction house Mitchells of Cockermouth has appointed a new board member. Merseyside farmer Rachael Millard will become the first woman to be a non-executive director at the firm in its 150-year history. Mitchells chairman Ian Powley said: “We have listened to our shareholders who told us they would like any new director appointed to the board to be a farmer, female and from ‘down west’. I believe Rachael ticks all these boxes and more and we are very much looking forward to working with her.”