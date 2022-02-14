Roland Arkell





1. Lalique scent bottle

Lyon & Turnbull is selling a 150-lot private collection of Lalique scent bottes on February 17. The collection includes five different versions of the Amphitrite bottle (design 514), with this bottle in frosted and blue stained glass (pictured above) expected to bring £1000-1500.

View this scent bottle via thesaleroom.com.

2. Robert Lutyens table

This Australian black bean wood side-table was part of a suite of furniture designed by Robert Lutyens (1901-72) for the Reuters & Associated Press Building on Fleet Street, London.

The building, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens (1869-1944) was finished in 1938 but the decision on choosing furniture for the conference room was placed on hold during the Second World War. When in 1947 the Australian Associated Press proposed to buy the furniture as a gift, the plans for a boardroom table, four small tables and 30 chairs were drawn up by Lutyens’ son Robert.

Made in Australia and delivered to Reuters in 1949, they were sold in the 1970s when the interior was updated. Elements of the suite come for sale as part of the 20th century design sale at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on February 15 with the table guided at £2000-3000.

View this Lutyens table via thesaleroom.com.

3. Chelsea plate

This Chelsea Gold Anchor plate, c.1765, shares characteristics with the Mecklenburg-Strelitz pattern – originally ordered in 1762 by Queen Charlotte for her brother Duke Adolphus Frederick IV of Mecklenburg-Strelitz.

Elements of the service are in the royal collection at Buckingham Palace.

The plate comes up at an Interiors sale at Dreweatts Newbury on February 15-16 with a guide of £1500-2500. View this Chelsea plate via thesaleroom.com.

4. George II table

This late George II period carved mahogany drop-leaf table c.1755-60 formerly belonged to the art historian, connoisseur and collector Ralph Edwards, author with Percy Macquoid of the hugely influential Dictionary of English Furniture published from 1924-27.

The table, part of the furnishings at Edwards’ home Suffolk House on Chiswick Mall in west London, is pictured in volume three where it is noted as being ‘from Mr Ralph Edwards’ and dated to c.1750.

Edwards was the grandfather of the vendor who has consigned it for sale with other pieces to The Connoisseur’s Library Sale at Bonhams in Knightsbridge on February 15-16. Estimate £1200-1800.

View this George II table via thesaleroom.com.

5. Norman Cornish picture

A timed online auction of pictures and prints conducted by Anderson & Garland in Newcastle closing on February 20 includes this signed print by Norman Cornish.

Waiting for Transport is guided at £200-300.

View this Norman Cornish picture via thesaleroom.com.