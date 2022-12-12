Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Jacobean double portrait

This Jacobean double portrait painted in 1606 shows Thomas Pope, 3rd Earl of Downe (1598-1668) and his elder brother Sir William Pope, 2nd Earl of Downe (1596-1624) at the ages of eight and 10.

They appear in the picture of familial harmony, wearing matching clothes and holding hands – an early example of affection between siblings in British portraiture. The artist is unknown although the painting has been associated with the Tudor court artist Marcus Gheeraerts the Younger (1561-1636), who painted other members of the Pope family, including the boys’ mother Anne Hopton in 1596.

The 4ft 6in (1.38m) high oil on canvas will be offered in Dreweatts’ Old Master, British and European Art sale in Newbury on December 14. As part of property from the collection of Sir Mark and Lady Weinberg, it carries an estimate of £40,000-60,000.

2. Wainwright sketch

A timed online sale at 1818 Auctioneers in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, includes this pen and ink sketch by Alfred Wainwright (1907-91).

The Duddon at Wallbarrow, signed and attributed verso, is expected to bring £800-1200 when bidding closes on December 11.

3. Bakelite telephone

This Type 200 series telephone with exchange list drawer in red Bakelite c.1956 has an estimate of £600-800 at Hansons in Etwall, Derbyshire on December 13.

4. Cambridge scene

This Modern British oil on board by Henry Lamb titled Cambridge Punts comes for sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on December 14 with a guide of £2000-3000.

Signed and dated 1925, the picture was sold at the Leicester Galleries, London as part of the JL Behrend collection in 1962.

5. Nanbam coffer

This early 17th century pearl inlaid lacquer coffer dates from the end of the Momoyama period or the start of the Edo. Made for the Portuguese market, these are known as nanban wares: the name (meaning ‘southern barbarians’) was given by the Japanese to European merchants.

This domed-lidded coffer, 18in (40cm) across, is of a type nicknamed kamaboko (fish sausage). It is guided at £5000-7000 at Alastair Gibson Auctions in London on December 14.

6. Lyle's shop sign

This Lyle’s ‘Golden Syrup, bears inspection’ plaster shop display model from the c.1930s, measuring about 19in x 2ft 6in x 12in (48 x 75 x 30cm), is estimated at £500-800 at Spicer’s of Goole, East Yorkshire, on December 16.

The model is designed to provide space for three 3in, one 3½in and one 5in tins to be displayed.