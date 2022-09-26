Roland Arkell





1. Grand tour marble sculpture

The garden statuary sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on September 27 includes an impressive suite of three white marble reliefs.

Each mounted in bronze frames measuring around 20 x 22in (50 x 55cm), they depict typical Grand Tour mythological subjects – the Three Graces, Mercury entrusting the infant Bacchus to Ino and Venus comforting Cupid stung by a bee (pictured).

Made in Rome in the second quarter of the 19th century, they are thought to be from the workshop of neoclassical sculptor Bertel Thorwaldsen (1770-1844). The estimate for the trio is £20,000-40,000.

2. Whitechapel Foundry bronze mortar

This large bronze mortar is inscribed beneath the rim William Carter Made Me For James Bill 1614, making it the earliest recorded Whitechapel Foundry mortar.

It also has the initials TB for Thomas Bartlett (d.1632), Carter’s apprentice who took over the Whitechapel foundry on his death in 1619. Only one other mortar by Carter and Bartlett is recorded and it was made one year after this example. In the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum, it is inscribed William Carter Made Me For George Beere TB 1615.

At the Oak Interior sale at Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket on September 28-29 it has an estimate of £6000-8000.

It comes for sale as part of the 50-lot collection of the antique metalwork dealer Christopher Bangs who died earlier this year.

3. Peggy Somerville picture

Reeman Dansie’s biannual East Anglian Art sale in Colchester on September 27-28 includes this small Impressionist oil on board by child prodigy Peggy Somerville (1918-75). Precociously talented (she learned to paint at the same time she learned to talk), Somerville shot to international fame in 1928 at the age of 10 with a sell-out exhibition at Mayfair’s Claridge Gallery.

This painting titled The Last Load was one of 52 works which featured in her 1929 return exhibition at the same venue. Early works by Somerville are rarely seen at auction, with this example estimated at £800-1200.

4. Bréanski picture

This Alfred de Bréanski (1852-1928) oil on canvas titled In the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney, Ireland has a provenance to the Roberts Art Gallery, Toronto in 1934. At the Important Irish Art sale at Adam's in Dublin on September 28 it is guided at €3000-5000.

5. Silk screen prints

This portfolio of silk screen prints in a crimson cloth folder was given to John Lennon and Yoko Ono by the Japanese artist Tadanori Yokoo in 1971.

The title page has been inscribed For Mr John Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon 23/1/71 with love and the artist has copied Lennon’s style of writing and drawing in his dedication. The portfolio by the so-called ‘Japanese Andy Warhol’ contains 26 pages of notes in Japanese and English plus nine prints.

The property of Jo Johns, the former PA to John Lennon, it comes for sale at Special Auction Services’ Music & Entertainment sale in Newbury on September 27 with an estimate of £10,000-15,000.

6. Sweetheart brooch

The sale at Gerrards in Lytham St Annes on September 29-30 includes this 18ct gold, enamel and emerald sweetheart brooch in the form of a life buoy. Made for the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, it is estimated at £300-400.