Roland Arkell





You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Grand Tour model

This Grand Tour architectural model of the Temple of Hera at Paestum (pictured above) has an estimate of £6000-8,000 at Dreweatts in Newbury on March 30-31.

Vincenzo Brenna (1745-c.1814) made cork models of the Paestum temples for the collector Charles Townley, while similar cork models at the Sir John Soane Museum are variously attributed to Domenico Padiglione (1756-1832) and Augusto Rosa (1738-1784).

However, this example is a fine modern copy that comes for sale as part of the Simon Neal collection of Grand Tour works of art.

2. Granite mortar

This Romanesque-style carved granite mortar, made in Italy in the 18th century or earlier measured 2ft 1in (62cm) high. At the garden statuary sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on March 29 it is estimated at £1500-2500.

3. George III card table

This George III harewood and marquetry card table in the manner of Mayhew & Ince includes a frieze centred with a female blackamoor bust and the inlaid arms of William Masterman of Leyton. At the Woolley & Wallis Furniture, Works of Art and Clocks sale in Salisbury on March 30 it is guided at £4000-6000.

Masterman (1759-1845) was a banker of Quaker origins who married Lydia (1756-1819), daughter of Daniel Mildred, a merchant of London. He purchased Leyton House from the Bertie family in 1788 which subsequently became Barclay Park. The banking firm of Masterman, Peters, Mildred and Masterman was based in Lombard Street, London, between 1779-1865.

A Pembroke table from the same suite was sold by Christie’s New York in 2005.

4. Photo of Princess Diana

London numismatist St James’s Auctions is selling items from the estate of the medallist and silversmith Stuart Devlin (1931-2018) on March 30.

The consignment of coins and casts offered in 48 lots includes items relating to a 1991 commission from the Australian Mint to design the portrait reverses for five coins marking the 40th anniversary of the accession of Elizabeth II. It was to be called Masterpieces in Silver – The Royal Ladies and featured the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York.

All were worked from photographs that Devlin took himself at short notice just prior to a state banquet for President Mubarak of Egypt at Buckingham Palace on July 23, 1991.

This portrait of Diana wearing a diamond and pearl tiara, together with a letter confirming the sitting, is guided at £600-900.

5. Spode tureen

This early 19th century Spode Indian Sporting Series tureen and stand is part of a large consignment of Spode ceramics from a Home Counties private collector. It comes for sale at Peter Francis of Carmarthen on March 30 with an estimate of £1000-1500.

6. Coach maker's tool chest

This Great Eastern Railway marquetry inlaid coach maker’s tool chest was the prize in a raffle to benefit the widow of one R Sendall of Derby.

Tickets costing sixpence each were sold for the draw at the King’s Coffee Rooms, Shaftesbury Street, on July 29, 1904. The winner of the chest was EW Edwards, an employee of the GER.

The box and its numerous hand tools comes with a folder containing the winning drawer ticket and numerous GER documents relating to Edwards.

It has an estimate of £1500-2000 at Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket on March 31.