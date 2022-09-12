Roland Arkell





1. Comet brooch

The sale of Jewellery & Watches at Roseberys London on September 13 includes this Georgian, rose-cut diamond comet brooch (shown above).

Made c.1830, this brooch is one of many different types produced in the early 19th century to commemorate Halley’s Comet. It is estimated at £200-300.

2. Janus bust

The sale being held by Catherine Southon at Farleigh Golf Club in Surrey on September 14 includes this weathered 2ft 8in (81cm) marble allegorical ‘janus’ bust carved with the two-faces of Prudence from the cardinal virtues.

Possibly 16th or 17th century Italian, it comes for sale from a private source where it had been displayed in a garden. Estimate: £1000-2000.

3. Soldiers’ sketchbook

A unique private day-by-day diary covered in paintings and sketches by Major Thomas Robert Swinburne dating from 1884 is for sale at Lockdales on September 14-15.

Starting on January 1, 1884, it covers his arrival at Suakin on July 15 and continues on to November. It includes mentions of various places, officers, continuous night-time bombardments, information collected by spies and the time an enemy bullet come through his tent only just missing him.

It is offered with a separate large scrapbook packed with about 35 original works of art by Swinburne from c.1878 onwards with subjects such as Nicosia, Vigo, Larnaka, Poona, and HMS Achilles.

Swinburne served on HMS Northumberland as a lieutenant and as a captain received the Egypt Medal with Suakin 1885 clasp.

Consigned by descent, the estimate in Ipswich is £1000-1500.

4. Victorian bell call system

Bishop & Miller is conducting an auction at its new Norfolk saleroom in Glandford, near Holt, on September 14.

The sale titled Folk, Function & Frivolity includes this late 19th century polished brass and steel servant’s or prison bell call system by C Smith & Sons, Deritend Bridge Works, Birmingham. It measures 16in (40cm) wide and is estimated at £300-500.

5. Gem flower brooch

The Fine Jewellery & Watches auction on Adam’s in Dublin on September 13 includes this ‘mystery set’ sapphire brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels estimated at €30,000-50,000.

Featuring the famous invisible mounting technique the house patented in 1933, the brooch is set with gemstones that look as though they are floating free of confinement. The secret was to cut the stones to small, even pieces that, set in a lattice, would be locked securely in place.