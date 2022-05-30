Roland Arkell





You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. George II armchair

This George II carved walnut open armchair is similar to a set supplied by Daniel Bell and Thomas Moore in 1734 to the ‘Honourable Counsellor Rider’ of Sandon Hall, Stafford, at a cost of £27.10.00.

The Dictionary of English Furniture Makers 1660-1840 (1986) by Geoffrey Beard and Christopher Gilbert records Bell as a St Martin’s Lane cabinetmaker who was in partnership with Thomas Moore from 1724. Moore may have been a son of the royal cabinetmaker James Moore.

The chair, with a retailer’s label for Norman Adams, come for sale from a London private collection at Dreweatts’ Fine Furniture, Sculpture, Carpets, Ceramics and Works of Art sale in Donnington Priority, Newbury on May 30-31. The auction is on view at Kirtlington Park, Oxfordshire.

Estimate £30,000-50,000.

2. Edwardian silver cigarette box

This 9in (22cm) wide Edwardian silver cigarette box by William Comyns & Sons, London 1902, is enamelled to the lid with a racehorse and jockey up. The presentation inscription says the horse is Marpessa – winner of the £1000 National Hunt Steeplechase at Warwick in March 1902.

It has a guide of £1000-1500 at Sworders’ Sporting Art sale in Stansted Mountfitchet on May 31.

3. Watercolour stained glass window design

The Important Irish Art sale at Adam’s of Dublin on June 1 includes this 1927 watercolour by Harry Clarke (1889-1931). The 14 x 9in (35 x 22cm) design depicting St Hubert, St Luke and St George was for the Brooke memorial window at St Brigid’s Church of Ireland, Castleknock.

Raymond Brooke had commissioned Clarke to create a window to commemorate military, hunting and artistic members of his family. In May 1927 when the commission had been confirmed, Clarke noted in his diary: “Bear in mind to give the maximum light and rich colour. Excellent light and position. Will stand rich colour and treatment. Subjects in base could be seen.”

With labels for Grants Fine Art Gallery and The Fine Art Society, the watercolour is guided at €6000-10,000.

4. Group of eight surprise Stuart Devlin eggs

The European Works of Art auction at Olympia Auctions in London on June 1 includes a group of eight surprise eggs by Stuart Devlin.

This particularly deluxe example in gold set with gems marked for London 1977 (shown above) is estimated at £2500-3500.

5. Nutmeg grater

This Georgian silver nutmeg grater with bright cut engraving, steel grater and monogrammed base, is marked for Joseph Taylor, Birmingham, 1800.

At the timed online sale of silver and plates items at 1818 Auctions in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, closing on June 5, it is guided at £150-200.