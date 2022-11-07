Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Doulton Lambeth ceramic

The three-day sale at Potteries Auctions in Stoke-on-Trent on November 10-12 includes a collection of Doulton Lambeth wares by George Tinworth and Mark Marshall.

This version of the well-known Marshall group, c.1885, titled The Waning of the Honeymoon is glazed in shades of green, blue and brown. With two small chips, it is estimated at £750-1500.

2. Mahogany table

This George III mahogany ‘hutch’ breakfast table in the manner of Thomas Chippendale has a guide of £2500-3500 at The Pedestal, Henley-on-Thames on November 8.

A related table was supplied by Chippendale in 1759 to the Earl of Dumfries.

The form is described in The Gentleman and Cabinet- Makers Director (1754) where Chippendale suggests decorative wire work as an alternative to wooden fretwork. During the 18th century breakfast was generally taken in the bedroom. Open sides meant a servant could see used breakfast things and clear them away.

3. Chinese export silver bowl

Started by the Lo family shortly after the Treaty of Nanking in 1842, Wang Hing was probably responsible for producing more Chinese export silver than any other Chinese retail silversmith.

The company was also one of the first to establish a large retail emporium in the early 1920s in Hong Kong that grew to sell a wide variety of luxury goods. Trophies for local sporting clubs, such as this 7in (17cm) bowl with three cast dragon-form feet, were best-sellers.

It comes for sale at Warrington & Northwich Auction on November 8 with a guide of £2500-3000.

4. Silver table service

Darrell Buttery (1941-2022) was an inspiring teacher, writer and champion of the civic heritage of York, the city he made his home.

Over the decades he built up an extraordinary depth of knowledge of the history of York. His dedication to preserving the historic sites of the city led him to join and hold positions in numerous cultural organisations, including becoming chairman and president of the York Civic Trust. His books included The Vanished Buildings of York (1984).

As a collector, he filled his Georgian villa overlooking York Racecourse with art and antiques, seeking out pieces linked with the city.

North Yorkshire saleroom Tennants is selling selected contents from his estate on November 11.

From the Judge’s Lodgings in York comes a George III and Edward VII silver table-service (pictured), mostly by William Eley and William Fearn or Thomas Wilkes Barker, London, 1806, Old English pattern, the back of the handles engraved Comm’rs Judges House, York. Estimate £1200-1800.

5. Silver jewellery set

Stamford Auction Rooms in Lincolnshire conducts a single-owner sale of silver, jewellery and watches on November 11.

The Fisher collection includes this Victorian silver parure: a locket pendant necklace with matching bangle, earrings and brooch – each engraved with Kate Greenaway-type characters.

In the original box labelled for H&C Gowland of Sunderland, it has a guide of £200-400.

6. Victorian cake stand

This late Victorian silver plated cake stand by James Dixon and Sons of Sheffield was used at the wedding of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Katherine, Duchess of Kent in 1961.

The couple were married at York Minster, the first royal marriage there since that of Edward III, with the wedding breakfast served at Hovingham Hall in North Yorkshire. The cake, reportedly weighing 180lb and standing 5ft tall, was made by York chocolatiers Terry’s.

The cake stand is being sold, together with a silver plate gong and brass vase also used at the wedding, at Tennants’ Jewellery, Watches & Silver Sale on November 12 with an estimate of £400-600.