Laura Chesters





You have 2 more free articles remaining

Fellows Auctioneers

Fellows has hired Nicholas Challinor Halford as operations director. He previously worked at Christie’s between 2015-18, before launching the Bolaffi Auction Group in the UK as business manager.

Challinor Halford said: “I am eager to get stuck in and work alongside our brilliant staff, customers and stakeholders to build on the work of my predecessor, Ben Griffiths.”

Adrian Biddell

After three years as head of paintings and fine art at Chiswick Auctions, Adrian Biddell has left the west London saleroom and returned to dealing full time.

Formerly head of 19th century European paintings at Sotheby’s where he spent 27 years, he later joined London gallery Waterhouse & Dodd for two years before setting up as an independent dealer in 2017.

He continued to run Adrian Biddell Fine Art alongside his work as an auctioneer but, having left Chiswick just before Christmas, he will now focus on working with private clients.

Specialising in works from 1850-1930, Biddell said that he was also active in other sectors, recently selling a Dutch Golden Age painting to a French institution.

Heritage Auctions

Heritage has promoted Aviva Lehmann to senior vice president in New York.

Lehmann joined Heritage in 2013 as director of American art and and the Dallas auction house said she is known as a “power broker in American art”.

Before joining Heritage, Lehmann served as vice president and specialist in the American Art department at Christie’s.

She is also an adjunct professor of Appraisals and Valuation in the Art Administration Master’s Program at New York University and will continue to lecture on American art at museums and institutions.

Bonhams

Bonhams has promoted Philip Kantor in the newly created position of international chairman for the motoring department. He will work with Maarten Ten Holder, managing director of the division.

Since joining Bonhams motoring department in 2007, he has overseen and launched sales on the continent, including introducing the Bonhams Paris sale and securing the location of the Grand Palais.