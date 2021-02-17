Laura Chesters



The items from the 1950s-60s are monogrammed. The midnight blue velvet evening slippers from the 1950s with the initials WSC are stamped N. Tuczek (a Mayfair shoemaker) and are estimated at £10,000-15,000. Churchill’s c.1960 brandy balloon, with large tulip-shaped bowl decorated in white enamel with monogram WSC, is signed 'E Pope' and is estimated at £7000-10,000.

They will be offered at Bellmans’ March 9 sale (subject to government guidelines).

Both lots were sold for the first time by Churchill’s family in the Political Sale at Sotheby's, on July 15 1998, where the present owner purchased them.

Items from the two-times prime minister enjoy strong demand at auction.

Julian Dineen, specialist in charge of the sale at Bellmans, said: “Both his paintings and personal property have risen considerably since that 1990s Political Sale. It is only the second opportunity to acquire these wonderful Churchilliana and we therefore expect there to be significant interest."

On December 16, 2020, Sotheby’s New York sold Churchill’s 1940s leather briefcase which was hammered down at $28,000.

Churchill’s pictures are highly sought after and the highest price at auction for a painting by the former statesman is the £1.5m bid for The Goldfish Pool at Chartwell from 1932 that sold at Sotheby’s London in December 2014.