ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Modern sculpture’s power couple: Works by the Lalannes continue to rise at auction

Demand for works by the artist duo Claude Lalanne (1925-2019) and her husband François-Xavier Lalanne (1927-2008) continues on a roll.

2) Golden discovery brings coin hoard to market

A cache of 17th century coins found during restoration of medieval home in Brittany is to be offered for sale.

3) Broken Qing vase still takes $2m hammer at US auction

Topping this season’s Asian art series in New York was a piece of Qing imperial porcelain sold not at Sotheby’s, Christie’s or Bonhams but at Doyle.

4) Chinese vases sell over 200-times estimate in East Sussex

Estimated at £100-150, this pair of 4in (11cm) Chinese vases sold for an estimate-busting sum at Gorringe’s in Lewes.

5) EW Godwin coffee table stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an Aesthetic table that made over 40-times estimate in Newcastle.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 23-29, 2021.