Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Modern sculpture’s power couple: Works by the Lalannes continue to rise at auction

Demand for works by the artist duo Claude Lalanne (1925-2019) and her husband François-Xavier Lalanne (1927-2008) continues on a roll.

Claude Lalanne’s bronze ‘L’Enlèvement d’Europe’

Claude Lalanne’s bronze ‘L’Enlèvement d’Europe’, created in 1990 for the park of the CEDEP, which is to be offered by Osenat in Fontainebleau on October 3. The estimate is €600,000-800,000.

2) Golden discovery brings coin hoard to market

A cache of 17th century coins found during restoration of medieval home in Brittany is to be offered for sale.

img_44-1.jpg

The gold coins found concealed in a French manor house, to be offered at Ivoire Angers/Deloys in Angers on September 29. Image credit: Ivoire Angers.

3) Broken Qing vase still takes $2m hammer at US auction

Topping this season’s Asian art series in New York was a piece of Qing imperial porcelain sold not at Sotheby’s, Christie’s or Bonhams but at Doyle.

img_6-1.jpg

Down but not out, this broken Qianlong mark and period falangcai vase took $2m (£1.55m) at Doyle.

4) Chinese vases sell over 200-times estimate in East Sussex

Estimated at £100-150, this pair of 4in (11cm) Chinese vases sold for an estimate-busting sum at Gorringe’s in Lewes.

img_16-2.jpg

A pair of coral ground vases on the theme of blissful love – £39,000 at Gorringe’s.

5) EW Godwin coffee table stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an Aesthetic table that made over 40-times estimate in Newcastle.

EW Godwin coffee table

A coffee table designed by EW Godwin – £8500 at Anderson & Garland.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 23-29, 2021.

Tags: