Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Going for a Song – ‘Ru’ censer brings £320,000

Stamford Auction Rooms set a house record when a Chinese pottery tripod censer shot over its £500-800 estimate to bring £320,000.

img_1-1.jpg

The Ru ware type censer sold for £320,000 at Stamford Auction Rooms.

2) Auction reveals personal side of Al Capone

Nearly 200 items of Al Capone memorabilia are coming to the market for the first time after being consigned to a California auction by his granddaughters.

img_42-1.jpg

Vintage silver print photo of Al Capone with associates at Hot Springs, Arkansas – estimate $2500-5000 at Witherell’s on October 8.

3) Auctioneer turned dealer consigns major collection of Company School pictures to Sotheby’s

Billed as the first dedicated auction of its kind, Sotheby’s is offering a major group of Company School paintings from the collection of American collector and art dealer Carlton C. Rochell, Jr in London on October 27.

Great Indian Fruit Bat or Flying Fox

One of the works from the Rochell collection that was originally part of the Impey Album, this picture of a great Indian fruit bat (or ‘flying fox’) is signed by Bhawani Das and dates from c. 1778-82. It is estimated at £300,000-500,000 at the Sotheby’s sale.

4) Gun used to kill Billy the Kid sets auction record for any firearm

The gun Pat Garrett used to kill Billy the Kid has been sold for a world auction record for any firearm at Bonhams in Los Angeles.

Colt gun

The Colt Pat Garrett used to kill Billy the Kid – sold for a premium-inclusive $6.03m (£4.38m) at Bonhams Los Angeles.

5) Rare comic featuring first appearance of Roy of the Rovers stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a copy of ‘Tiger’ weekly that made over 25-times estimate at Comic Book Auctions.

First Roy of the Rovers comic

First edition of ‘Tiger – The Sport and Adventure Picture Story Weekly’ – £2200 at Comic Book Auctions.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 2-8 2021.

Tags: