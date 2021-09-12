ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Going for a Song – ‘Ru’ censer brings £320,000

Stamford Auction Rooms set a house record when a Chinese pottery tripod censer shot over its £500-800 estimate to bring £320,000.

2) Auction reveals personal side of Al Capone

Nearly 200 items of Al Capone memorabilia are coming to the market for the first time after being consigned to a California auction by his granddaughters.

3) Auctioneer turned dealer consigns major collection of Company School pictures to Sotheby’s

Billed as the first dedicated auction of its kind, Sotheby’s is offering a major group of Company School paintings from the collection of American collector and art dealer Carlton C. Rochell, Jr in London on October 27.

4) Gun used to kill Billy the Kid sets auction record for any firearm

The gun Pat Garrett used to kill Billy the Kid has been sold for a world auction record for any firearm at Bonhams in Los Angeles.

5) Rare comic featuring first appearance of Roy of the Rovers stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a copy of ‘Tiger’ weekly that made over 25-times estimate at Comic Book Auctions.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 2-8 2021.