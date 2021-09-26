ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) News In Brief – including the conviction of a family behind the theft of Chinese jades

A round-up of art and antiques news from the previous seven days, including an update on the theft of £1.7m worth of Chinese jades.

2) Stanley Gibbons starts bankruptcy process for subsidiary Mallett after New York lease dispute

Stamp and coin dealership Stanley Gibbons Group has begun a Chapter 11 process in the United States for its US subsidiary Mallett Inc.

3) Six sapphires catching bidders' eyes at auction this summer

Our selection of sapphires that drew interest at auction over the last two months.

4) A William and Mary japanned chest features among five lots to watch

With estimates from £400-100,000, our weekly preview of five items includes a William and Mary green japanned chest on stand from c.1700.

5) Many happy returns for Margaret’s birthday gift

It is difficult to replicate the occasion of a royal themed auction. Ergo not everything that resurfaces on the market from the fabled ‘Princess Margaret’ sale at Christie’s in June 2006 shows a great appreciation in value.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period September 16-22, 2021.