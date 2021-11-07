Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Rare Fabergé jade Tyrannosaurus Rex emerges in US regional auction

A rare Fabergé jade carving of a Tyrannosaurus Rex comes is being offered for sale at a US regional auction house.

Jade T Rex

A Fabergé nephrite jade figure of a Tyrannosaurus Rex with rose cut diamond eyes.

2) Chippendale chairs spotted in Sussex

While many routine pieces of antique furniture appear regularly at auction, occasionally a special item can slip through the net.

img_14-4.jpg

Chippendale green and white painted open armchairs - £50,000 at Denhams.

3) Edward VIII proof pattern breaks its own auction record for a British coin

The auction record for a British coin has been broken again by the same coin that set a new benchmark just seven months ago.

Edward VIII proof pattern £5 gold coin

Edward VIII proof pattern £5 gold coin, sold for $1.9m (£1.39m) at Heritage Auctions.

4) Candlestick becomes most expensive Islamic metalwork

This exceptional Ilkhanid gold and silver-inlaid brass candlestick has become the most expensive Islamic metalwork sold at auction.

Ilkhanid gold and silver-inlaid brass candlestick

Ilkhanid gold and silver-inlaid brass candlestick c.1275 – £5.6m at Sotheby’s.

5) Rare copy of William Shakespeare’s Third Folio stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a copy of William Shakespeare’s Third Folio that more than tripled its estimate.

William Shakespeare’s Third Folio

William Shakespeare’s Third Folio – £70,000 at Cheffins.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 28-November 3, 2021.

Tags: