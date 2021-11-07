ATG Reporter



1) Rare Fabergé jade Tyrannosaurus Rex emerges in US regional auction

A rare Fabergé jade carving of a Tyrannosaurus Rex comes is being offered for sale at a US regional auction house.

2) Chippendale chairs spotted in Sussex

While many routine pieces of antique furniture appear regularly at auction, occasionally a special item can slip through the net.

3) Edward VIII proof pattern breaks its own auction record for a British coin

The auction record for a British coin has been broken again by the same coin that set a new benchmark just seven months ago.

4) Candlestick becomes most expensive Islamic metalwork

This exceptional Ilkhanid gold and silver-inlaid brass candlestick has become the most expensive Islamic metalwork sold at auction.

5) Rare copy of William Shakespeare’s Third Folio stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a copy of William Shakespeare’s Third Folio that more than tripled its estimate.

