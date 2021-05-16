Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Exceptional Lalique Ceylan vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Lalique Ceylan pattern vase described as “simply the best” example of its kind.

Lalique Ceylan pattern vase

Lalique Ceylan pattern vase – £11,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

2) Ancient Libyan statue returned home with the help of The British Museum and HMRC

A funerary statue from Cyrene (near present-day Shahhat in Libya) dating to the 2nd century BC is being returned to Libya.

Statue

The funerary statue from Cyrene dating to the 2nd century BC is being returned to Libya.

3) Napoleon St Helena shirt and cane feature in auction to mark bicentenary of his death

Napoleon’s cane made for him when in exile on St Helena and a shirt he wore there are two of the lots featured in a London auction held to mark the bicentenary of his death.

Napoleon pencil portrait.jpg

Portrait of Napoleon by Andrea Appiani, c.1800 - estimate £40,000-60,000 at Bonhams on October 27.

4) Sotheby’s shakes up its Old Masters and Fine Art teams

Sotheby’s has made changes to its Old Master department in London.

Edoardo Roberti

Edoardo Roberti has been appointed Sotheby's head of Old Master paintings, Europe.

5) ‘There are more book buyers out there than we realised’

ATG interviews the new Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association president Pom Harrington.

Pom Harrington

Pom Harrington started in the rare book trade after leaving school in 1994, working for the firm his father and uncle started in 1969. He took over the running of Peter Harrington Antiquarian Books in 2000 and became owner and partner in 2003. He is currently chairman of the 'Firsts' fair and the new president of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 6-12, 2021.

Tags: