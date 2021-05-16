ATG Reporter



1) Exceptional Lalique Ceylan vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Lalique Ceylan pattern vase described as “simply the best” example of its kind.

2) Ancient Libyan statue returned home with the help of The British Museum and HMRC

A funerary statue from Cyrene (near present-day Shahhat in Libya) dating to the 2nd century BC is being returned to Libya.

3) Napoleon St Helena shirt and cane feature in auction to mark bicentenary of his death

Napoleon’s cane made for him when in exile on St Helena and a shirt he wore there are two of the lots featured in a London auction held to mark the bicentenary of his death.

4) Sotheby’s shakes up its Old Masters and Fine Art teams

Sotheby’s has made changes to its Old Master department in London.

5) ‘There are more book buyers out there than we realised’

ATG interviews the new Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association president Pom Harrington.

