1) Rare octagonal Cartier watch and a Victorian portrait feature in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Victorian portrait featuring poppies that made nearly four-times its low estimate.

2) Dewlish House yields ‘good old-fashioned house sale with everything on offer’

Dewlish House, built in 1702 near Milborne St Andrew, Dorset, has just been sold for only the second time in its history. Its contents, ranging from portraits to kitchen china, appeared at a recent auction in Dorchester.

3) Master forger Mark Hofmann's infamous work comes to auction

The 'Oath of a Freeman', one of the most infamous forgeries in US history, heads to auction at Heritage this month. It comes for sale from Justin Schiller, the antiquarian bookseller who in 1985 attempted to broker its sale for $1.5m.

4) Archive of Stephen Hawking acquired by Cambridge University Library and the Science Museum after tax deal

Archive papers and personal objects belonging to the late Professor Stephen Hawking (1944-2018) have been acquired by two institutions.

5) Stopwatch used by ref Jack Taylor in 1974 World Cup final comes to auction

English football referee Jack Taylor created history when he blew his whistle in the first minute of the 1974 World Cup final.

