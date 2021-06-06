Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Rare octagonal Cartier watch and a Victorian portrait feature in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Victorian portrait featuring poppies that made nearly four-times its low estimate.

Poppies picture

A detail of Poppies by John William Godward.

2) Dewlish House yields ‘good old-fashioned house sale with everything on offer’

Dewlish House, built in 1702 near Milborne St Andrew, Dorset, has just been sold for only the second time in its history. Its contents, ranging from portraits to kitchen china, appeared at a recent auction in Dorchester.

img_13-3.jpg

Pair of George III mahogany chests of drawers – £30,000 at Duke's.

3) Master forger Mark Hofmann's infamous work comes to auction

The 'Oath of a Freeman', one of the most infamous forgeries in US history, heads to auction at Heritage this month. It comes for sale from Justin Schiller, the antiquarian bookseller who in 1985 attempted to broker its sale for $1.5m.

img_4-1.jpg

'The Oath of a Freeman', a forgery by Mark Hoffman. It has an opening bid of £10,000 as part of Heritage’s Rare Books Signature auction on June 9-10.

4) Archive of Stephen Hawking acquired by Cambridge University Library and the Science Museum after tax deal

Archive papers and personal objects belonging to the late Professor Stephen Hawking (1944-2018) have been acquired by two institutions.

Professor Stephen Hawking in his office

Professor Stephen Hawking in his office at the department of advanced mathematics and theoretical physics in the University of Cambridge. This photo was commissioned by the Science Museum in 2011 to mark Hawking’s 70th birthday. Image credit: © Sarah Lee.

5) Stopwatch used by ref Jack Taylor in 1974 World Cup final comes to auction

English football referee Jack Taylor created history when he blew his whistle in the first minute of the 1974 World Cup final.

Jack Taylor Omega Stopwatch hand shot_Property of Fellows Auctioneers.jpg

Referee Jack Taylor's stopwatch used to time the 1974 World Cup final - estimate £3000-5000 at Fellows on June 14.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period May 27-June 2, 2021.

Tags: