1) 'Lost' bronze vase discovered as table base in Oklahoma

A previously lost bronze and ormolu vase designed and commissioned by Thomas Hope (1769–1831) has been discovered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it had been converted into a table base.

2) Familiar faces, new dealerships and new shops are among the latest industry updates

Among our latest Movers & Shakers, a familiar face returns to Dreweatts and we bring you news of two auctioneers turning dealers.

3) Pick of the week: Algernon Newton’s homage to Dorset tops Gloucestershire house sale

Duke’s sale of property from Wormington Grange in Gloucestershire included a record for the Modern British painter Algernon Newton (1880-1968).

4) Unique Lowestoft porcelain jug stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes the only known inscribed piece of Lowestoft porcelain with a direct link to one of the owners of the factory.

5) Martin Brothers dominates Kinghams' showcase of British art pottery

The Cotswolds’ newest auction house Kinghams set out its stall last month with a sale of British art pottery that topped £535,000.

