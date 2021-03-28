ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) $35 yard sale find stars in Asia Week New York

Bought for just $35 at a yard sale in Connecticut last year, this small blue and white ‘lotus bud’ bowl proved one of the star lots of Asia Week New York.

2) Gold ring fitting for a de Vere

A metal detectorist’s discovery linked to the flamboyant Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford (1550-1604) who was a favourite of Elizabeth I, sells at a Timeline auction.

3) Museums buy more Treasure finds as metal detecting discoveries soar

Artefacts found buried in the ground by metal detectorists across the UK has yet again increased Treasure finds allowing museums to boost their collections.

4) Silver Vaults to remain but Koopman plans Mayfair move

The future of The London Silver Vaults on Chancery Lane is secure thanks to a new landlord but long-time resident Koopman Rare Art is leaving for Mayfair.

5) Plea to help track down stolen Daniel Quare pocket watch

A Daniel Quare pocket watch has gone missing in transit and its owner hopes the trade may help locate it.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 18-24, 2021.