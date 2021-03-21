ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Pick of the week: Mouseman figures squeak for themselves

The highlight of a 30-lot private collection of Robert Thompson oak carvings sold by Tennants was an anthropomorphic figure of The Mouseman of Kilburn.

2) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

3) Designer Stuart Weitzman’s treasures at Sotheby’s could set records for any coin and stamp

Sotheby’s is staging a three-lot sale of exceptional items from the collection of luxury shoe designer Stuart Weitzman this summer.

4) Consultation on exemption process for Ivory Act launched

The UK Government has launched a consultation on how exemptions to allow the trade in some items under the Ivory Act will be implemented and processed.

5) The Open Art Fair loses court appeal over early closure

BADA Ltd, the organiser of The Open Art Fair, has lost an appeal against a small claims court ruling that said two dealers need pay only part of their stand fee as the event was cut short.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period March 11-17, 2021.