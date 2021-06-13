Most Read.jpg

1) ‘Elegy’ from 1836 reveals original John Constable watercolours

Discovered lying unrecognised on a bookcase in a Sussex cottage, a unique edition of Thomas Gray’s Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard will be offered at Gorringe’s this month with a £100,000-150,000 estimate.

Constable watercolour

One of the Constable watercolours, measuring 4¾ x 6¾in (12 x 17cm) bound into the book. This illustration refers to the eleventh stanza 'Can storied urn or animated bust / Back to its mansion call the fleeting breath?…'

2) Five pictures that caught bidders’ eyes at Dreweatts’ Old Master sale

The latest sale of Old Master, British and European Art at Newbury saleroom Dreweatts included some strong bidding for 19th century works.

‘Karva Chauth’ by William Daniell

‘Karva Chauth’ by William Daniell – £110,000 at Dreweatts.

3) Reward offered for return of stolen treasures from Arundel Castle

Insurers acting for the owners of Arundel Castle have offered a substantial reward for the safe return of all or part of the collection of items stolen overnight last month.

Arundel Castle

A burglary took place at Arundel Castle in West Sussex on May 21. Image by Topcastles.com via Flickr.

4) Ming dish sets house record in Copenhagen auction

Copenhagen auction house Bruun Rasmussen achieved a house record with the sale of an early Ming porcelain dish.

img_4-5.jpg

Early Ming porcelain dish – Dkr35.5m (£4.1m) at Bruun Rasmussen.

5) Victoria Cross awarded for heroic defensive feat 'ranking alongside Rorke's Drift' comes for sale

A unique Victoria Cross group of medals for “a feat that probably ranks alongside Rorke’s Drift in the history of famous defences against overwhelming odds” is estimated at £300,000-400,000 at London auction house Dix Noonan Webb on June 23.

Grant DNW medals 1.jpg

Victoria Cross medal group awarded to Lieutenant Charles Grant for his actions at Manipur, 1891 – estimate £300,000-400,000 at Dix Noonan Webb on June 23.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 3-9, 2021.

