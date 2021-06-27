ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Court judgment on rent for St James’s gallery ‘will impact wider market’

A court victory for textile dealer S Franses will have wider implications for rents across the West End of London, experts predict.

2) Rolex Daytona is £30 bargain in lockdown

In these days of the internet search engine and the live bidding platform, it is reassuring to know that bargains are still out there.

3) Silver buyers release pent-up demand

A silver specialist says collectors were raring to go at a Salisbury auction after months of staring at an online catalogue.

4) Saleroom pulls ‘looted artefacts from Maqdala’ after Ethiopian appeal

A group of Ethiopian works of art believed to have been taken during the Battle of Maqdala in 1868 has been withdrawn from a Dorset auction after the Embassy of Ethiopia intervened.

5) A Newlyn fisherman picture and a Jacobite goblet are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £1500-10,000 here are five previews of upcoming items.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 17-23, 2021.