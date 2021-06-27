Most Read.jpg

1) Court judgment on rent for St James’s gallery ‘will impact wider market’

A court victory for textile dealer S Franses will have wider implications for rents across the West End of London, experts predict.

S Franses Jermyn Street

Textile dealership S Franses has opereated from 80 Jermyn Street, St James’s for 27 years and has been in dispute with its landlord for six years.

2) Rolex Daytona is £30 bargain in lockdown

In these days of the internet search engine and the live bidding platform, it is reassuring to know that bargains are still out there.

img_19-1.jpg

A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona c.2009, sold for £14,000 at Batemans.

3) Silver buyers release pent-up demand

A silver specialist says collectors were raring to go at a Salisbury auction after months of staring at an online catalogue.

img_20-6.jpg

Elizabeth I globular ‘segment’ form pomander, unmarked, c.1600 – £10,500 at Woolley & Wallis.

4) Saleroom pulls ‘looted artefacts from Maqdala’ after Ethiopian appeal

A group of Ethiopian works of art believed to have been taken during the Battle of Maqdala in 1868 has been withdrawn from a Dorset auction after the Embassy of Ethiopia intervened.

Horn beakers

A set of graduated horn beakers are among the items to return to Ethiopia.

5) A Newlyn fisherman picture and a Jacobite goblet are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £1500-10,000 here are five previews of upcoming items.

img_35-1.jpg

Unrecorded Jacobite goblet, c.1759, engraved with the inscription 'The Confederate Hunt, Lady Wins Wynne Lady Paramount' – estimate £5000-10,000 at Bonhams on June 23.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 17-23, 2021.

