1) Buy a share in the world’s most expensive stamp

Stanley Gibbons, the buyer of the world’s most expensive stamp at Sotheby’s New York last week, said it plans to “democratise” its ownership by inviting the public to buy shares in it.

British Guiana Magenta stamp

The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp was already the world’s most expensive before its latest sale at Sotheby's where it made $7m (£4.97m).

2) New hires and promotions at Hansons, Dawsons and Bonhams

Among this week’s latest Movers & Shakers are a group of hires at Bonhams in Hong Kong and New York.

Phyllis Kao

Phyllis Kao in Bonhams New York.

3) Top-selling Nigerian mask stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Ibibio mask from the Niger Delta that made over 35-times estimate in Salisbury.

Ibibio mask (idiok ekpo)

Ibibio mask (idiok ekpo) – £30,000 at Woolley & Wallis.

4) A 17th century portrait miniature and a royal Sikh archer’s ring are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £500-8000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

2496PV roseberys gem set archers ring.jpg

Gem-set jade archer’s ring, c.1820, reputedly from the collection of Maharani Jindan Kaur, wife of Ranjit Singh and mother of Duleep Singh – estimate £6000-8000 at Roseberys on June 15.

5) Henry VIII gold medal takes six-figure sum in Swiss auction

A gold medal proclaiming Henry VIII as the Supreme Head of the Church of England – the only known example in private hands – has sold in Switzerland.

Henry VIII gold medal

The medal proclaiming Henry VIII as the Supreme Head of the Church of England - Sfr260,000 (£205,400) Lugdunum on June 9.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 10-16, 2021.

