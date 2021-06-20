ATG Reporter



1) Buy a share in the world’s most expensive stamp

Stanley Gibbons, the buyer of the world’s most expensive stamp at Sotheby’s New York last week, said it plans to “democratise” its ownership by inviting the public to buy shares in it.

2) New hires and promotions at Hansons, Dawsons and Bonhams

Among this week’s latest Movers & Shakers are a group of hires at Bonhams in Hong Kong and New York.

3) Top-selling Nigerian mask stars in our pick of five auction highlights sold this week

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Ibibio mask from the Niger Delta that made over 35-times estimate in Salisbury.

4) A 17th century portrait miniature and a royal Sikh archer’s ring are among five lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £500-8000, here are five previews of upcoming items.

5) Henry VIII gold medal takes six-figure sum in Swiss auction

A gold medal proclaiming Henry VIII as the Supreme Head of the Church of England – the only known example in private hands – has sold in Switzerland.

