1) A round-up of latest industry developments including Sotheby’s moving its Paris headquarters

An update of moves and other developments from across the art and antiques industry including Sotheby’s relocating its Paris operation to the historic Galerie Bernheim Jeune.

2) Orientalist basin, mahogany bookcases, Arts and Crafts oak chest – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a rare Orientalist basin by the French ‘father of art pottery’ and a pair of mahogany bookcases that went 16 times over estimate.

3) Open Art Fair appeals court ruling on stand fee

The organiser of The Open Art Fair is to appeal a small claims court ruling that said two dealers need pay only part of their stand fee as the event was cut short.

4) Dorset museum raises funds to secure Thomas Hardy archive from London book dealer

The Dorset Archives Trust (DAT) has raised the final £5000 needed to purchase a collection of important manuscript and printed material once owned by novelist and poet Thomas Hardy (1840-1928).

5) Medal awarded to Suffragette who threw a lump of iron at Churchill's car comes up at auction

How could throwing a missile at Winston Churchill’s car earn you a medal if you were British?

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 7-13, 2021.