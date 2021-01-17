Most Read.jpg

1) A round-up of latest industry developments including Sotheby’s moving its Paris headquarters

An update of moves and other developments from across the art and antiques industry including Sotheby’s relocating its Paris operation to the historic Galerie Bernheim Jeune.

Sotheby's France.jpg

Sotheby’s Paris headquarters will be moving to a new site in 2023, where Galerie Bernheim Jeune was previously located on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

2) Orientalist basin, mahogany bookcases, Arts and Crafts oak chest – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a rare Orientalist basin by the French ‘father of art pottery’ and a pair of mahogany bookcases that went 16 times over estimate.

Theodore Deck pottery

Mamluk style pottery basin by Theodore Deck – £4200 at Hannams.

3) Open Art Fair appeals court ruling on stand fee

The organiser of The Open Art Fair is to appeal a small claims court ruling that said two dealers need pay only part of their stand fee as the event was cut short.

img_4-1.jpg

The Open Art Fair opened on March 18, 2020 but closed after two days.

4) Dorset museum raises funds to secure Thomas Hardy archive from London book dealer

The Dorset Archives Trust (DAT) has raised the final £5000 needed to purchase a collection of important manuscript and printed material once owned by novelist and poet Thomas Hardy (1840-1928).

Hardy.jpg

Thomas Hardy’s design for a service sheet and memorial for the interment of his father at Stinsford church, 1892. This item is among an archive bought by Dorset History Centre. Image courtesy of Dorset History Centre.

5) Medal awarded to Suffragette who threw a lump of iron at Churchill's car comes up at auction

How could throwing a missile at Winston Churchill’s car earn you a medal if you were British?

Godfrey suffragette DNW.jpg

Women’s Social and Political Union 'Hunger Strike' Medal awarded to Nellie Godfrey in 1909 - estimate £6000-8000 at Dix Noonan Webb's auction on January 13.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 7-13, 2021.

