1) Mother’s portrait of her son proves £100,000 sleeper at Colchester sale

A portrait of a young boy in profile drew spectacular bidding at the latest sale held by Reeman Dansie of Colchester.

Mary Beale portrait of her son Bartholomew

The portrait was housed in a gilt and carved Florentine frame but was previously unidentified.

2) ‘Lockdown locket’ of Henry III could go home to France

A ‘lockdown locket’ discovered at a regional auction house has been identified as depicting Henri III, King of France (1551-89) by portrait miniature consultant Emma Rutherford at dealership Philip Mould.

Portrait of Henry III by court artist Jean Decourt

A miniature of Henry III by court artist Jean Decourt (c.1530-85).

3) Sandro Botticelli portrait takes $80m at Sotheby’s Old Master auction in New York

A portrait by Sandro Botticelli (c.1445-1510) sold for $80m (£58.4m) at Sotheby’s in New York. With fees the price was $92.2m.

Young Man Holding a Roundel’ by Sandro Botticelli

‘Young Man Holding a Roundel’ by Sandro Botticelli – $80m (£58.4m) at Sotheby’s.

4) Victorian kidney-shaped desk is among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Victorian walnut and tulipwood kidney-form desk that made over five-times estimate.

Victorian walnut desk

Victorian walnut and tulipwood kidney-form desk – £14,000 at Semley Auctions.

5) Rare George III watch barred from leaving country in hope it can be bought by a UK buyer

A £2m pocket watch once owned by George III has been temporarily blocked from export to give a UK institution the chance to purchase it.

Breguet Four Minute Tourbillon watch

This Breguet Four Minute Tourbillon watch was made in 1808 for King George III.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 28-February 3, 2021.

