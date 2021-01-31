Most Read.jpg

1) Banksy print once owned by the former Christie’s auctioneer who is depicted in it comes for sale at Forum

A print by street artist Banksy (b.1974) called Morons depicting an art auction is coming up for sale at Forum Auctions.

Banksy Morons print

Banksy's 'Morons' 2007, a screen print in colour (one of a numbered edition of 150) published by Pictures on Walls. It will be offered at Forum’s ‘Only Banksy’ sale on January 27 with an estimate of £10,000-15,000.

2) New faces and hires in the art and antiques market in the UK and overseas

An update of moves and other developments from across the art and antiques industry including at Bellmans and Sworders.

michael action.jpg

Bellmans has hired Michael Grist.

3) Apter-Fredericks sale a ‘shot in the arm’ for furniture market

The market for antique furniture received a welcome boost last week with Christie’s sale titled Apter-Fredericks 75 Years of Important English Furniture.

img_4-1.jpg

A near pair of George III mahogany commodes attributed to William Gomm, c.1760, which sold under estimate at £130,000. Apter-Fredericks had united the two chests, buying one in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2015 and another at Christie’s in 2016. Image copyright: Christie’s Images Ltd 2021

4) Hokusai print, 18th century racehorse portraits and 1920s fountain pen are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a one of only two known copies of James Roberts’ ‘The Sportsman’s Pocket Companion’.

The Sportsmans Pocket Companion 2477HH 22-01-2021.jpg

First edition of ‘The Sportsman’s Pocket Companion – £2500 at Dominic Winter.

5) Pick of the week: Up, up and away for £3.3m Aynhoe Park auction dispersal

Some of the most eagerly contested lots in the Aynhoe Park: The Celebration of a Modern Grand Tour sale held by Dreweatts in Oxfordshire were those created by the owner of the property himself.

img_1-1.jpg

The flying giraffe that hung in the Orangery at Oxfordshire country house Aynhoe Park. It sold for £100,000 at Dreweatts' sale of contents from the estate.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 21-27, 2021.

