ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Banksy print once owned by the former Christie’s auctioneer who is depicted in it comes for sale at Forum

A print by street artist Banksy (b.1974) called Morons depicting an art auction is coming up for sale at Forum Auctions.

2) New faces and hires in the art and antiques market in the UK and overseas

An update of moves and other developments from across the art and antiques industry including at Bellmans and Sworders.

3) Apter-Fredericks sale a ‘shot in the arm’ for furniture market

The market for antique furniture received a welcome boost last week with Christie’s sale titled Apter-Fredericks 75 Years of Important English Furniture.

4) Hokusai print, 18th century racehorse portraits and 1920s fountain pen are among five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a one of only two known copies of James Roberts’ ‘The Sportsman’s Pocket Companion’.

5) Pick of the week: Up, up and away for £3.3m Aynhoe Park auction dispersal

Some of the most eagerly contested lots in the Aynhoe Park: The Celebration of a Modern Grand Tour sale held by Dreweatts in Oxfordshire were those created by the owner of the property himself.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 21-27, 2021.