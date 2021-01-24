ATG Reporter



1) Chance to buy Westminster street signs at auction as London council upgrades its portfolio

Westminster City Council is upgrading its portfolio of enamel street signs and is selling off more than 200 examples at Catherine Southon next month.

2) Country house auctions on the way this month

Golding Young & Mawer is to offer the untouched collection of a Warwickshire country house at the end of the month.

3) Auctioneer puts his own name above the door after more than three decades in the same Winchester saleroom

Iain Rushbrook has worked at auction houses for 42 years in total and in the saleroom at The Red House on Hyde Street in Winchester for 35 of them.

4) Brexit: Imports and Exports from January 1

A number of changes to the import and export of goods took effect from January 1, 2021 with items moving between the UK and the EU now having to undergo customs formalities and border control, like any other country.

5) Police alerted to missing collection of porcelain from Wiltshire auction house

A Wiltshire auction house has alerted the trade to a missing collection of porcelain.

