Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Brighton dealer Patrick Moorhead consigns 124 items to auction at Christie’s

Patrick Moorhead has consigned a group of works to Christie’s which are being offered in a single-owner online auction this month.

Brighton antiques dealer Patrick Moorhead

Dealer Patrick Moorhead will offer a selection of works at Christie’s.

2) Row breaks out over artist model’s estate sale

A row has erupted over the circumstances surrounding the auction of a collection of Modern British art in Derbyshire in December.

Portrait of June Furlong by George Jardine

An oil on board of Furlong by George Jardine sold for £380 at the Hansons sale on December 11.

3) Rare Churchill wartime picture owned by actress Angelina Jolie to be offered at auction

The only work that Sir Winston Churchill painted during the Second World War will be auctioned next month from the collection of actress Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was given the Churchill portrait by by her then-husband Brad Pitt in 2011. Image: Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Link to licence

4) Pick of the week: So what am I bid for my great-great aunt?

A nude study by Dame Laura Knight (1877-1970) found plenty of admirers when it appeared at the latest fine art sale held by Penzance saleroom David Lay.

img_1-1.jpg

Caroline Lay (pictured), art sale manager at David Lay, is the great-great niece of Ella Naper who sat for this painting by Laura Knight. It sold for £105,000 at the Penzance auction house.

5) Gainsborough chair stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Gainsborough chair from c.1750 that went over five times over estimate.

Antique Gainsborough chair

George II walnut and needlework Gainsborough chair – £29,000 at Locke & England.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 4-10, 2021.

Tags: