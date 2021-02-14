ATG Reporter



1) Brighton dealer Patrick Moorhead consigns 124 items to auction at Christie’s

Patrick Moorhead has consigned a group of works to Christie’s which are being offered in a single-owner online auction this month.

2) Row breaks out over artist model’s estate sale

A row has erupted over the circumstances surrounding the auction of a collection of Modern British art in Derbyshire in December.

3) Rare Churchill wartime picture owned by actress Angelina Jolie to be offered at auction

The only work that Sir Winston Churchill painted during the Second World War will be auctioned next month from the collection of actress Angelina Jolie.

4) Pick of the week: So what am I bid for my great-great aunt?

A nude study by Dame Laura Knight (1877-1970) found plenty of admirers when it appeared at the latest fine art sale held by Penzance saleroom David Lay.

5) Gainsborough chair stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Gainsborough chair from c.1750 that went over five times over estimate.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 4-10, 2021.