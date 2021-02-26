ATG Reporter



1) Art and antiques trade in England hopes to reopen on April 12

A ‘roadmap’ to how coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England will be eased has been revealed, with an update for Scotland due this week.

2) Trade views ahead of auctions ‘are business meetings’, says Christie’s

Christie’s has explained its policy of holding trade-only viewings of its sales, saying they comprise ‘business meetings’ rather than public viewings.

3) Maas makes a move from Mayfair to St James’s

The Maas Gallery, well-known specialist in Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite and Modern British pictures, is moving to larger premises in St James’s.

4) Bidders eager to compete for market-fresh material from Warwickshire manor

Until its sale last year, Newbold Pacey Hall had been the seat of the Little family since the house was built by William Little in c.1780-90.

5) Victorian silver goblet stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Victorian chased silver goblet with ‘beautiful workmanship’ showing the first Bath Regatta.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 18-24, 2021.