1) Art and antiques trade in England hopes to reopen on April 12

A ‘roadmap’ to how coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England will be eased has been revealed, with an update for Scotland due this week.

Prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

Prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons delivering his Covid-19 Response Spring 2021 statement on February 22. Image credit: parliamentlive.tv

Link to parliament.tv.

2) Trade views ahead of auctions ‘are business meetings’, says Christie’s

Christie’s has explained its policy of holding trade-only viewings of its sales, saying they comprise ‘business meetings’ rather than public viewings.

Christie's King Street

Dealers (but not members of the public) have been allowed to view at Christie's King Street.

3) Maas makes a move from Mayfair to St James’s

The Maas Gallery, well-known specialist in Victorian, Pre-Raphaelite and Modern British pictures, is moving to larger premises in St James’s.

img_33-1.jpg

The Maas Gallery is moving from Clifford Street.

4) Bidders eager to compete for market-fresh material from Warwickshire manor

Until its sale last year, Newbold Pacey Hall had been the seat of the Little family since the house was built by William Little in c.1780-90.

img_10-1.jpg

William & Mary cabinet on stand – £9800 at Golding Young & Mawer.

5) Victorian silver goblet stars in our latest pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Victorian chased silver goblet with ‘beautiful workmanship’ showing the first Bath Regatta.

Exeter silver rowing trophy

Exeter silver rowing trophy by Robert, Josiah and James Williams – £1550 at Whittons.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 18-24, 2021.

