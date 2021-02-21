ATG Reporter



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Second Martinware pottery jug from Ealing theft returned

A face jug from the Ealing Martin Brothers thefts has been returned – the second piece from the Ealing Council’s collection to be recovered in recent months.

2) A Tompion pocket watch and Jaws poster are among six lots to watch at auction

With estimates from £100-6500 here are six previews of upcoming items.

3) Georgian silver teapot with Wedgwood connection stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a Georgian silver teapot with connections to the Wedgwood and Darwin families that sold four-times over estimate in Cumbria.

4) Liverpool FC memorabilia on offer as Melwood training centre comes to an end after 70 years

The Reds are leaving their Melwood training centre and specialist sport auctioneer Graham Budd has been tasked with selling the contents.

5) EU proposes ban on import and export of antique ivory

New proposals by the European Commission to prevent the commercial export and import of most antiques containing ivory have been described by The British Antique Dealers Association (BADA) as “hugely damaging and disproportionate”.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period February 11-17, 2021.