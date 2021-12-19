ATG Reporter



1) Forum and Dreweatts to create new powerhouse

Gurr Johns acquires London works on paper specialist Forum Auctions in market shake-up.

2) New York collector given lifetime ban after four-year antiquities investigation

One of New York’s most prolific antiquities collectors has surrendered 180 ‘looted’ items from his collection and been barred for life from acquiring antiquities again.

3) Rare 17th century English School allegorical painting barred from export in hope it is saved for the nation

The UK government has issued a temporary export bar for a rare 17th century painting depicting a black female sitter alongside her white companion.

4) The record £16m love affair with Aphrodite

More than 70 years after it was last seen in public, an Imperial Roman sculpture dubbed ‘The Hamilton Aphrodite’ has set a record for any ancient marble at auction.

5) Getty Museum buys an ‘Elgin marble’ – but not a Greek one

The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angles has acquired an early first-century marble bust of the Roman general Germanicus, the adopted son of the Emperor Tiberius and father of Caligula.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 9-15, 2021.