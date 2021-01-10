Most Read.jpg

1) Online sales remain the focus for art and antiques businesses under new coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Auctions, shops and centres under the new coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England will be able to continue to trade online.



Image credit: Pikrepo.

 

2) ‘Earliest dated Irish glass’ sells at auction

What is perhaps the earliest dated piece of Irish glass sold at auction in Lewes.



The inverted baluster wine glass dated 1697 attributed to the Odaccio glasshouse in Dublin sold for £9500 at Gorringe’s.

3) Plea from London dealer to help find stolen Russian icon

A Russian icon has been stolen from the shop of a London dealer and the art and antiques trade are asked to look out for the object in case it is offered for sale.



This mid-17th century Russian icon of St Nicholas the Wonderworker has been stolen from The Temple Gallery in London.

4) Our top stories this year – including news of coronavirus hitting the trade, TV shows, takeovers and a 'fake medal factory' run from a garden shed

The most viewed stories on this website over the last 12 months included news on a variety of topics including coronavirus, TV shows and fake medals.



Croft Militaria made fake gallantry medals, including Military Crosses, from a home in Derbyshire.

5) Brexit: Imports and Exports from January 1

A number of changes will affect the import and export of goods from January 1, 2021, when items moving between the UK and the EU will have to undergo customs formalities and border control, like any other country.



Packing cases in Gander & White’s Wandsworth warehouse – one of four warehouses in the UK.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 31 2020-January 6, 2021.

