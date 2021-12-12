Most Read.jpg

1) ‘Sweet tin’ silver shilling makes six-figure sum

The finest-known example of a New England shilling sold at Morton & Eden in London.

New England coins

The shilling sold at Morton & Eden was found in a collection stored in an old Barker & Dobson sweet tin.

2) Plea to help track down missing Laura Knight drawings

Five drawings by artist Dame Laura Knight (1877-1970) were stolen from outside a home near Woodbridge in Suffolk.

Laura Knight drawing

One of the five missing drawings by Dame Laura Knight.

3) Major jewellery theft from Partridge saleroom

Police are appealing for information following a theft of more than 400 pieces of jewellery, coins and watches from Adam Partridge Auctioneers.

Stolen items

Among more than 400 items stolen from Adam Partridge in Macclesfield on November 16 are: 1. Patek Philippe 18ct yellow gold quarter-repeating half hunter pocket watch numbered 47010. 2. Chopard 18ct diamond and gem set clown pendant on an 18ct yellow gold chain. 3. Pair of David Robinson 18ct brushed yellow gold and diamond cufflinks. 4. A 19th century diamond and aquamarine brooch/pendant. 5. Pair of white metal diamond and emerald set drop earrings. 6. Diamond-set articulated cuff bracelet with a central brilliant cut stone of 1.75ct. 7. Georgian gold, enamel and diamond-set pendant.

4) Royal Mail blip adds books to EU banned list

Art and antiques dealers were temporarily banned from sending items to certain European countries after a botched list was published by the Royal Mail.

Royal Mail website

The Royal Mail website where the incorrect banned list for sending items to France was published.

5) Aynsley coffee set stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included an Aynsley coffee set that drew demand from the Far East and made over 15-times estimate in Norfolk.

Aynsley coffee set

Aynsley coffee set decorated by Joseph A Bailey – £7600 at Keys.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period December 2-8, 2021.

