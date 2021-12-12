ATG Reporter



1) ‘Sweet tin’ silver shilling makes six-figure sum

The finest-known example of a New England shilling sold at Morton & Eden in London.

2) Plea to help track down missing Laura Knight drawings

Five drawings by artist Dame Laura Knight (1877-1970) were stolen from outside a home near Woodbridge in Suffolk.

3) Major jewellery theft from Partridge saleroom

Police are appealing for information following a theft of more than 400 pieces of jewellery, coins and watches from Adam Partridge Auctioneers.

4) Royal Mail blip adds books to EU banned list

Art and antiques dealers were temporarily banned from sending items to certain European countries after a botched list was published by the Royal Mail.

5) Aynsley coffee set stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included an Aynsley coffee set that drew demand from the Far East and made over 15-times estimate in Norfolk.

