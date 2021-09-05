Most Read.jpg

1) Bonhams' former owner and chairman Robert Brooks dies

Former chairman of Bonhams Robert Brooks has died aged 64. ATG understands he passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Robert Brooks, the former chairman of Bonhams

Robert Brooks grew Bonhams into a global enterprise.

2) Cambridgeshire dealer spots clock and table sleepers at auctions

A rare early 18th century folding table and a William III clock were spotted at recent auctions by a Cambridgeshire dealer.

img_35-1.jpg

A George II mahogany triple folding harlequin games table by Thomas Potter, c.1735, now sold by Spencelayhs to a private collector for a five-figure sum.

3) Butterfly-handled tea service and a group of Anglo-Saxon roundels are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £100-12,000, here are six previews of upcoming items at auction.

Butterfly handle

A detail of the handles on the 20-piece Aynsley tea service – estimate £400-600 at Featonby’s.

4) Oppenheimer collection at Sotheby's includes Meissen created for founder of the factory Augustus the Strong

On September 14 Sotheby’s New York will be offering a select auction of early Meissen porcelain that includes pieces created for the collections of Augustus the Strong, who founded the famous factory.

img_40-3.jpg

One of the pair of Augustus Rex blue ground beaker vases of Chinese Gu shape estimated at $70,000-100,000 at Sotheby's in New York.

5) Steam ship model stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a ‘museum quality’ steam ship model that made over double estimate in Suffolk.

Steam Yacht Oriental model

A ship model of the Steam Yacht Oriental – £12,700 at Lacy Scott & Knight.

 

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period August 26-September 1, 2021.

