1) Bonhams' former owner and chairman Robert Brooks dies

Former chairman of Bonhams Robert Brooks has died aged 64. ATG understands he passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

2) Cambridgeshire dealer spots clock and table sleepers at auctions

A rare early 18th century folding table and a William III clock were spotted at recent auctions by a Cambridgeshire dealer.

3) Butterfly-handled tea service and a group of Anglo-Saxon roundels are among six lots to watch

With estimates from £100-12,000, here are six previews of upcoming items at auction.

4) Oppenheimer collection at Sotheby's includes Meissen created for founder of the factory Augustus the Strong

On September 14 Sotheby’s New York will be offering a select auction of early Meissen porcelain that includes pieces created for the collections of Augustus the Strong, who founded the famous factory.

5) Steam ship model stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a ‘museum quality’ steam ship model that made over double estimate in Suffolk.

