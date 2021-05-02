Most Read.jpg

1) Bidders go head to head in Cambridge as bronze ostrich sells for £1.41m

A bronze sculpture of an ostrich catalogued as from the workshop of Mannerist sculptor Giambologna drew an extraordinary competition at Cheffins in Cambridge.

Bronze ostrich by ‘workshop of Giambologna’

The late 16th or early 17th century Florentine bronze model of a strutting ostrich, catalogued as ‘workshop of Giambologna’ – £1.41m at Cheffins.

2) Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse’s collection comes to auction

The collection of a giant of cinema is coming up at East Bristol Auctions: Dave Prowse (1935-2020), who played Darth Vader in Star Wars.

10-1.jpg

This replica Darth Vader costume helmet was displayed in Dave Prowse's home office for many years – it can be seen featured in various interviews from his home. Originally believed to have been given to him by a fan c.1980s, it is estimated at £250-400 in the sale of his estate at East Bristol Auctions.

3) Unique Mouseman bureau stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a purpose-built bureau that tripled its estimate in Yorkshire and made the second-highest ever price for a piece of Mouseman.

Oak Mouseman bureau

Oak and burr oak Mouseman bureau c.1933 – £36,000 at Morphets.

4) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

Fiona Bruce

Presenter Fiona Bruce at a previous Antiques Roadshow event. Image credit: BBC / Pamela Parkes.

5) New shops and a new book – the latest updates from across the world of art and antiques

A change in ownership at dealership Abbott and Holder is among the latest updates from across the art and antiques industry.

Tom Edwards

Tom Edwards, newly appointed managing director of Abbott and Holder.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 22-28, 2021.

