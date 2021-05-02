ATG Reporter



1) Bidders go head to head in Cambridge as bronze ostrich sells for £1.41m

A bronze sculpture of an ostrich catalogued as from the workshop of Mannerist sculptor Giambologna drew an extraordinary competition at Cheffins in Cambridge.

2) Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse’s collection comes to auction

The collection of a giant of cinema is coming up at East Bristol Auctions: Dave Prowse (1935-2020), who played Darth Vader in Star Wars.

3) Unique Mouseman bureau stars in our weekly pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a purpose-built bureau that tripled its estimate in Yorkshire and made the second-highest ever price for a piece of Mouseman.

4) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has released the locations for the recording of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

5) New shops and a new book – the latest updates from across the world of art and antiques

A change in ownership at dealership Abbott and Holder is among the latest updates from across the art and antiques industry.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 22-28, 2021.