1) Kempton back with a bang – and entrance fees

Sunbury Antiques Market, better known simply as Kempton due to its Surrey racecourse location, became the first open-air fair to return after the most recent lockdown.

2) National Gallery acquires fourth picture from late art patron via tax scheme

The National Gallery in London has taken ownership of a portrait by Isaack Luttichuys (1616-73), the first work by the artist to enter a British public collection.

3) New recruits at Bonhams and Gorringe’s are among the latest Movers & Shakers

Appointments at auction houses in the UK and US and an anniversary in Germany are the latest updates in the art and antiques sector.

4) Peter Rabbit teawares star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a large group of Grimwades Beatrix Potter tea wares that made over 20-times estimate in Chippenham.

5) ATG letter: The Old Master left next to my garage

In September 1989, a valuable painting was left by our correspondent's garage in central Cambridge.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 15-21, 2021.