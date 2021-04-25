Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Kempton back with a bang – and entrance fees

Sunbury Antiques Market, better known simply as Kempton due to its Surrey racecourse location, became the first open-air fair to return after the most recent lockdown.

img_4-5.jpg

Sunbury Antiques Market returns at Kempton racecourse.

2) National Gallery acquires fourth picture from late art patron via tax scheme

The National Gallery in London has taken ownership of a portrait by Isaack Luttichuys (1616-73), the first work by the artist to enter a British public collection.

Portrait of a Girl by Isaack Luttichuys

Portrait of a Girl c.1650 by Isaack Luttichuys (1616-73). Image credit: The National Gallery, London.

3) New recruits at Bonhams and Gorringe’s are among the latest Movers & Shakers

Appointments at auction houses in the UK and US and an anniversary in Germany are the latest updates in the art and antiques sector.

Gorringe's

Gorringe's of Lewes, East Sussex. Image credit: Gorringe's of Lewes, Image credit: Gorringe's.

4) Peter Rabbit teawares star in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a large group of Grimwades Beatrix Potter tea wares that made over 20-times estimate in Chippenham.

Grimwades Beatrix Potter tea set

Grimwades Beatrix Potter tea wares – £2200 Wessex Auction Rooms.

5) ATG letter: The Old Master left next to my garage

In September 1989, a valuable painting was left by our correspondent's garage in central Cambridge.

img_59-1.jpg

The ‘Frans de Paula Ferg’ painting left by a garage in Cambridge 32 years ago.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period April 15-21, 2021.

Tags: