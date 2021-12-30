ATG Reporter



1) The 'barn find' coming in at 26ft long and made of timber – and now up at auction

In May, Summers Place Auctions’ offered a magnificent barn built within the original grounds of the Order of the Knights of St John Hospitallers in Suffolk.

2) Antiques Roadshow locations released for summer 2021 but coronavirus guidelines remain

Following the postponement of recordings due to covid, in March the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow released the locations for the filming of its programmes in the summer of 2021.

3) Chance to buy Westminster street signs at auction as London council upgrades its portfolio

In January 2021, news broke that Westminster City Council was upgrading its portfolio of enamel street signs and selling off more than 200 examples at Catherine Southon.

4) 'Lost' bronze vase discovered as table base in Oklahoma

In May it emerged that a previously lost bronze and ormolu vase designed and commissioned by Thomas Hope (1769–1831) had been discovered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it had been converted into a table base.

5) Art and antiques trade in England to reopen on April 12

Back in April, Prime minister Boris Johnson detailed key dates when the government hoped to ease some of the current coronavirus restrictions in England.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories from January to December 2021.