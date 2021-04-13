The organiser of art and antiques fairs TEFAF Maastricht and TEFAF New York has changed the frequency and focus of the American event.
TEFAF will no longer hold a TEFAF New York Fall, which had concentrated on traditional art and antiques.
Instead it will stage just one New York fair a year in the spring mainly for Modern and Contemporary art, “with a selection of classical dealers who traditionally have exhibited during this time,” says TEFAF.
Last year the organiser launched TEFAF Online, a digital marketplace and series of events. It will continue with these as well as TEFAF Maastricht which is planned as both a physical and online event on September 11-19, 2021, with a preview date of September 9-10.
TEFAF Maastricht 2020 was cut short and TEFAF New York Fall, originally planned for October 31-November 4, 2020, was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.