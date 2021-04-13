Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The organiser of art and antiques fairs TEFAF Maastricht and TEFAF New York has changed the frequency and focus of the American event.

TEFAF will no longer hold a TEFAF New York Fall, which had concentrated on traditional art and antiques.

Instead it will stage just one New York fair a year in the spring mainly for Modern and Contemporary art, “with a selection of classical dealers who traditionally have exhibited during this time,” says TEFAF.

Last year the organiser launched TEFAF Online, a digital marketplace and series of events. It will continue with these as well as TEFAF Maastricht which is planned as both a physical and online event on September 11-19, 2021, with a preview date of September 9-10.

TEFAF Maastricht 2020 was cut short and TEFAF New York Fall, originally planned for October 31-November 4, 2020, was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.