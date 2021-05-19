Laura Chesters



TEFAF Maastricht had been moved to September this year but the decision has now been taken to cancel the event.

In a statement the organisers said: “After careful consideration of current global circumstances, The European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) has made the decision to cancel the in-person component of TEFAF Maastricht 2021.”

TEFAF Online 2021, will run from September 9-13 instead of the physical event.

The second iteration of TEFAF’s digital fair will feature the theme 'The Art of Collecting'.

TEFAF’s ‘in-person’ fairs will resume with “a hybrid fair celebrating TEFAF’s 35th anniversary” next year (March 2022).

Hidde van Seggelen, TEFAF chairman, said: “TEFAF is focused on gathering our community of dealers, collectors, and vendors for our signature fair experience in a physical setting as soon as circumstances allow. In the meantime, we are excited to present a new and improved edition of TEFAF Online this September, and look forward to coming together in Maastricht for TEFAF’s 35th anniversary next March.”

TEFAF Maastricht 2020 was cut short and TEFAF New York Fall (originally planned for October 31-November 4, 2020) was cancelled over coronavirus concerns.