Laura Chesters



However the Winter Art & Antiques Fair is still planned to take place celebrating its 30th Anniversary on November 1-7 at Olympia.

The summer edition had been scheduled for June in the West London exhibition centre.

In a statement sent to dealers, fair director Mary Claire Boyd said: “Sadly we have come to the conclusion that it is not practical nor advisable to run the fair this June.



“It is a few months away and hopefully by then the situation will have improved, but it would be unreasonable of us to expect you to commit to the fair at this stage.

"I understand this will be as big a disappointment to you, as it is to us, we have all been much looking forward to getting back to some form of normality and ‘business as usual’.”

As well as plans for the November edition Boyd said she is also in discussions with Olympia to confirm the dates for June 2022 “when together we will return with renewed confidence and energy”.

A number of planned fairs have been rescheduled this year and online events have been launched. Read the latest news on fairs announcements here.