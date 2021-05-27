Tom Derbyshire



Scored by Johan Neeskens to put the Netherlands a goal up against West Germany, it was not only the first-ever penalty awarded in the World Cup final but also the fastest goal in a World Cup final.

On June 15 the Omega stopwatch used by Taylor (1930-2012) to time that game is coming to auction at Fellows in Birmingham – just two years after the whistle he used on the day was also sold at auction.

That Acme Thunderer whistle was offered in November 2019 by sport specialist Graham Budd, consigned by a UK private collector. Estimated at £900-1200, it went to an overseas bidder for a hammer price of £4200.

Consigned by family

Taylor’s Omega stopwatch, consigned by family, is guided at £3000-5000. It contains engravings including the official 1974 World Cup logo and Taylor’s initials.

Fellows said: “Taylor, born and raised in Wolverhampton, can be seen using the stopwatch in various videos and images of the match. He is one of only three Englishmen to have refereed a World Cup final.

“It is not known why Taylor was able to keep the stopwatch, although it is likely that he was gifted it by FIFA. He gave the stopwatch to his daughter, Jayne Willis, over 40 years ago. It has remained – untouched - in a cabinet since the 1980s. The watch still works, and it comes in its original Omega box, which also contains the name of the referee.”

Measuring 54mm in diameter, and with a mechanical, hand-wound movement, the item will be sold alongside 200 other timepieces in Fellows’ Luxury Watch Sale.

Taylor took charge of more than 1000 competitive matches over a 33-year career, including the 1966 FA Cup final and the 1971 European Cup final.

The 1974 World Cup final took place in Munich, with West Germany emerging as winners in a 2-1 victory. Taylor awarded two penalties in the first 30 minutes (one for each team, both successful).