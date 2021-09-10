Laura Chesters



The $600m consignment, which Sotheby's described as “historic”, was The Macklowe Collection – 65 artworks including pieces by Alberto Giacometti, Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly.

The auctions will be held in two tranches at Sotheby’s in New York, on November 15 this year, and in May 2022.

The collection comes from divorcees Harry and Linda Macklowe. Macklowe, 83, is a real estate developer. According to experts, the collection is the most valuable to be offered at auction since the estate of David and Peggy Rockefeller generated $835m at Christie’s in 2018.

Charles F Stewart, Sotheby’s chief executive officer, said: “The Macklowe Collection stands in a league of its own. It will undoubtedly captivate top collectors from around the world, and the sale will make history as one of the landmark events defining the art market and the history of Sotheby’s over the past 277 years.”