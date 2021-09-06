Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Carved walnut bellows

Bellmans’ sale on September 7-9 includes this set of 19th century Renaissance revival carved walnut bellows (above) estimated at £500-800.

View these walnut bellows via thesaleroom.com.

2. Kodak advertising sign

This enamelled double-sided sign for Verichrome Kodak Film is in original unrestored condition. It is expected to sell for £350-500 at Towcester firm Humbert & Ellis on September 9.

View this Kodak sign via thesaleroom.com.

3. Forsyth and Co ‘scent bottle’ locks

An arms and armour sale at Wilson55 in Nantwich on September 9-10 includes, estimated at £3000-4000, this pair of Forsyth and Co ‘scent bottle’ locks.

The Rev Alexander John Forsyth, a keen hunter, began experimenting with ways to shorten the ignition time of a firearm at the turn of the 19th century.

By 1806, he had designed a refillable ‘scent bottle’ shaped magazine that could hold enough fulminate to prime the lock for 25 shots.

Dated to c.1811, these are Forsyth’s third model with roller primers and are numbered 522 and 523. Originally from a gun made for Lord Plymouth, they were previously owned by W Keith Neal and are pictured in his book Forsyth and Co. Patent Gunmakers.

View these scent bottle locks via thesaleroom.com.

4. Alf Ramsey football cap

An England international football cap awarded to Sir Alfred (Alf) Ramsey is estimated at £2000-3000 in the Lacy Scott & Knight auction on September 10.

In blue velvet with silver braid and tassle with embroidered England badge, the peak is further embroidered YUG 1950-51 and the brown silk interior has a stitched label hand-written in blue ink RAMSEY, size 7 1/8.

The cap was awarded for the England v Yugoslavia international friendly held at Highbury on November 22, 1950, a game in which Ramsey was captain and ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sir Alfred Ernest Ramsey (1920-99) – who most famously managed England to win the 1966 World Cup – played for his country 32 times, captaining the side three times and scoring three goals.

After ending his career in football in 1979-80 he retired to Ipswich with his wife Lady Victoria Ramsey. This cap was acquired directly from Lady Ramsey by the current vendor while working as a painter and decorator at her home (a letter to support this signed by Lady Ramsey and dated 30/09/2011 accompanies this lot).

View this Alf Ramsey cap via thesaleroom.com.