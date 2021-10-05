Laura Chesters



LAPADA

Art and antiques association LAPADA has appointed Modern British art dealer Freya Mitton to its board. Her appointment helps to “round out the disciplines” of its board members joining fellow paintings dealer Matthew Hall of Panter & Hall and taking the board to 13 members. Mitton launched her dealership in 2012 previously working at Bonhams and Sotheby’s where she also specialised in 20th century British art.

BADA

The British Antique Dealers' Association has appointed Lord Carrington of Fulham as honorary president, replacing interim president Roger Keverne. Lord Carrington worked in banking and in a number of businesses before becoming MP in 1987. Under John Major’s premiership he served as a whip and was chairman of the Treasury select committee. He was created a peer in 2013. Read more about his appointment in ATG issue 2512.

Catherine Southon Auctioneers

Stephanie Connell, formerly director of collectors at Bonhams, has joined Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers in Chislehurst. After leaving Bonhams in 2014 she worked as a consultant and dealer under her own brand Stephanie Connell Art and Antiques. At Catherine Southon she has taken on the role of valuer and auctioneer.

Dawsons Auctioneers

Siobhan Tyrrell has joined Dawsons Auctioneers as head of valuations in its Hampstead office in London. Tyrrell, who is a specialist on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow on jewellery, women’s history and medals, has previously worked for Phillips, Son & Neale and Bonhams, and from 2004 worked for Gurr Johns Fine Art Valuers. Tyrrell is also a fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain.

Charles Russell Speechlys

Law firm Charles Russell Speechlys has hired Petra Warrington in its Art & Luxury practice.



Warrington is a specialist art and luxury lawyer with a wide range of litigation experience involving the ownership, provenance, condition and authenticity of art, antiques and other luxury assets. She previously worked with Hunters Law.

Stroud Auction Rooms

Stroud Auction Rooms is to rebrand and move to a purpose-built new saleroom.

Established in 2004, the auction house will change its name to Harper Field. It purchased land just outside Stonehouse in Gloucestershire and will build a new saleroom and office. It currently is based nearby at Bath Road Trading Estate.

Work will start on the new location in March next year with plans to open by summer 2023. The name change will be phased in over the next two years and is a tribute to the local name for the field where the saleroom will be built. Read more on this development in ATG issue 2512.