1stDibs

Matthew Rubinger (above) has joined 1stDibs as chief commercial officer. He was previously at Christie’s for the past seven years in Hong Kong, London and New York and was most recently its global head of corporate and digital marketing. At 1stDibs, Rubinger will oversee all aspects of the company's relationships with its 4300 sellers and will support the company’s growth strategies, including new category expansion, such as NFT, auctions, international and overall supply growth. David Rosenblatt, CEO of 1stDibs, said: “Matthew has a singular expertise that is attuned to the luxury space, digital selling and global strategy, and his proven track record gives us great confidence in the company’s future success.”

The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh has hired Chris Brickley as its senior picture specialist. Brickley, a specialist in Scottish and Modern British art, the Scottish Colourists, Glasgow Boys, Joan Eardley and the Edinburgh School, has worked in the sector for 25 years in roles including at Bonhams as its head of its picture department in Scotland.

McTear’s

McTear’s has created a new sale for 2022. The 19th & 20th century Design sale will include ceramics, silver, glass and furniture “bringing together the best of British and international design”. It is calling for entries for the first sale in the spring.

Bonhams

Bonhams has hired Hannah Thompson as its West Coast head of Asian art. She will work with Bonhams’ Asian art specialists across the US led by Dessa Goddard and will manage Bonhams Asian art department in Los Angeles.

She was most recently Chinese works of art specialist at Sotheby’s and previously worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Palace Museum Taipei, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the University of California Berkeley.

Phillips

Phillips has appointed Benoît Repellin as head of jewellery, Europe. He will join on February 1, 2022 and will be based in Geneva. The auction house says in his new role, Repellin “will work to establish a strong presence for Phillips Jewels in Europe. He will travel extensively, working closely with the team in New York, London, Hong Kong and Geneva.” He joins Phillips from Sotheby’s, where he was most recently director and head of magnificent jewels sales for nine years, and conducted the jewellery auctions in Europe.

Hindman Auctions

April Matteini is joining Hindman Auctions as a specialist for jewellery and timepieces, based in its Palm Beach office.

She is a graduate gemmologist who specialises in evaluating and appraising fine antique, estate jewellery and gemstones. She brings more than 25 years of jewellery appraisal and auction house experience,.

Prior to joining Hindman, Matteini served as Bonhams vice president for the Florida region and as the regional director for Skinner.

Christie’s

Christie’s wine department has expanded across the West Coast of the US with a new sale site at Christie’s Los Angeles. It said it is part of a strategic decision to cater to California in conjunction with its Asian markets. It said it had seen a “marked increase in participation from these two regions over the past five years” with 40% of its wine clients hailing from either the West Coast or Asia.

The department has hired Adam Schneider as a junior specialist. Its first sale will be Fine & Rare Wines online in January 2022.